Four options to renovate councillor offices range from $500K to $5.2M

Edmonton city councillors are considering four plans on Monday to renovate their offices that range in cost from $500,000 to $5.2 million.

The plans would address noise and a lack of privacy and space in the councillors' wing on the second floor of city hall, according to a report prepared by city administration for the council services committee.

The choices range from what administration calls "The Furniture Option" which includes a simple reallocation of office space, to a full expansion which would put offices on a second floor and require installation of an elevator and staircase.

The report also lays out a proposal to build a city hall meeting centre on the main floor of the building at a cost of $1.1 million.

Option one:

Councillors would move to the smaller offices occupied by their executive assistants. As many as three staff members could be moved into the larger office. Staff would get new ergonomic furniture and additional data and electrical outlets. Councillors would have less space to meet with guests. Cost is estimated at $500,000.

(City of Edmonton )

Option two:

Councillors would still switch to the smaller office in this scenario. Three staff members would be put in the larger office but a sliding glass door would give the executive assistant some privacy. The report notes that if council decides to add more members, there is no room to add extra offices. Cost is estimated at $600,000.

Two of the 12 existing suites would have a different configuration as their footprints are smaller. Councillors in those offices wouldn't get an area to meet with guests, only two chairs at their desk.

(City of Edmonton )

Option three:

This option adds offices to the mezzanine level which would be partially developed. Two councillor offices would have to be eliminated on the second floor to make space for a new elevator and staircase to the new area. Ten offices would remain on the second floor with another four built on the mezzanine level. The new councillor suites would be larger and have room for three staff members. The executive assistant would get a private office.

Cost is estimated at $2.9 million which includes $600,000 for planning and design and $285,000 for new, standardized furniture.

Option four:

The most expensive option would completely renovate the mezzanine level. Eight councillor suites would be on the second floor with another six on the mezzanine level. This scenario anticipates the future expansion of city council from its current 12 members.

A elevator and staircase would be required to link the two floors. No new furniture would be required, the report states, as the existing furniture could be used. The cost is estimated at $5.2 million. It would take 30 months to start construction from the date of approval.