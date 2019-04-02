Edmonton council approves 49-unit development in Inglewood, despite resident concerns

A new 49-unit apartment building is coming to Edmonton's Inglewood neighbourhood, despite the concerns of about a dozen residents who spoke at a city council public hearing Monday.

Beljan Developments is planning to build a four-storey apartment building on three lots along 111th Avenue and 123rd Street that are currently zoned for single-family homes.

Residents who spoke at the public hearing were mainly concerned about traffic congestion in the area as well as the location of the new development.

Jessica Walker lives in Inglewood, not far from another new apartment development. She says she noticed an increase in accidents and general "traffic chaos" after it was completed.

Inglewood resident Jessica Walker spoke to Edmonton city council about her concerns around an apartment development planned for her neighbourhood. (John Shypitka/CBC)

"We worked with the city to try to get people to park further back so you could at least see around the corner," Walker said.

According to Walker, streets in the area are so congested with vehicles parked on both sides they have become "essentially one ways."

Walker says she learned about the plan for the most recent development in August and circulated a petition in the neighbourhood to try to stop the development.

"I just wanted to get a sense of how everyone else was feeling about it," Walker said. "Everyone else felt the same, that it's just so big to try to fit in the residential block. So, we had a petition of over 70 signatures from residents."

The development was originally proposed as a 59-unit building, but after discussion with the community, Beljan Development scaled back the plan to 49 units.

Chris Dulaba with Beljan Development at City Hall April 1, 2019 (John Shypitka/CBC)

Beljan Development's Chris Dulaba says the Inglewood community's concerns were expected.

"Anytime you're redeveloping any properties, it doesn't matter if you're going from a single family home to two singles or to a multi-story apartment or a mixed-use development you're going to get people who are concerned — because it's a change," Dulaba said.

He expects to see more of this type of development in mature neighbourhoods, especially those close to the downtown core.

The building will have about 30 parking stalls for the 49 units, which Dulaba says is going to be more common as the city focuses on transit-oriented development.

"We're playing by their rules," Dulaba says. "It's locations along transit avenues and LRT where you're going to see this density and lower parking ratios."

City council considered sending back the Beljan proposal for more community consultation but instead, approved the development by a 9-4 vote.

Construction is expected to begin this summer.