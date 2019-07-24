Edmonton-based cannabis retailer set to grow with investment from global retailer

An Edmonton-based cannabis retailer is planning to significantly accelerate its growth and expansion after entering into a deal with one of North America's largest operators of convenience stores and gas bars

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. has agreed to make a strategic investment in Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. of Edmonton, which will use the funds to develop its Hifyre digital retail platform and expand its network of cannabis retail stores.

"This strategic investment by Couche-Tard, one of the world's largest retailers, is transformative for Fire & Flower," said Trevor Fencott, Fire & Flower's chief executive officer, in a media release posted on its website.

"The retail cannabis platform we developed marries a best-in-class in-store experience with our proprietary Hifyre digital infrastructure and this is a huge vote of confidence in the platform."

Trevor Fencott, president and CEO of Fire & Flower, says the agreement will be "transformative" for his company. (Fire & Flower)

The companies say Couche-Tard's initial investment would initially give it rights to 9.9 per cent of Fire & Flower's equity, with the potential to increase its stake to 50.1 per cent in return for a total of about $380 million in growth capital.

Alimentation Couche-Tard is one of North America's largest operators of convenience stores and gas bars, primarily under the Circle K global brand and under the Couche-Tard banner in its home province of Quebec.

Fencott cites the opportunities created by Couche-Tard's international operations, which includes major markets in the U.S., Mexico and Europe.

Couche-Tard chief executive Brian Hannasch says the investment will enable the Laval-based retail chain to accelerate its move into the cannabis sector.

The companies say an indirect subsidiary of Couche-Tard will initially buy about $26 million of convertible debt securities that can be converted to 24.3 million common shares at a price of $1.07 each, representing 9.9 per cent of equity.

Fire & Flower's stock is currently listed on the TSX Venture Exchange but it has received conditional approval to list its shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange concurrent with the transaction.