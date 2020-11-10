2 inmates at Edmonton Institution for Women contract COVID-19

The Edmonton Institution for Women is enacting heightened pandemic protocols after two inmates recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The first inmate who tested positive was recently committed to custody at the west Edmonton institution, and the second case is a close contact, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) said in a statement Monday.

The agency said both inmates are being medically isolated in a "house-style residence" within the institution. Their close contacts are also self-isolating and have been tested, CSC said.

Visitors are not being accepted at the correctional centre at 11151 178th St. until further notice.

CSC said it is working closely with federal and provincial public health officials to contain the spread.

Contact tracing is underway, and all incoming staff and inmates are being carefully screened, CSC said.

"We recognize the importance of strong infection prevention and control protocols to contain the spread of COVID-19," reads the news release.

"We continue to actively screen employees entering all our institutions, and all employees and inmates at EIFW are equipped with medical masks and face shields."

The institution was built in 1995 as a standalone multi-level minimum, medium and maximum security facility for female offenders. It has the capacity to house 167 inmates.

CSC provides its own health care to inmates and those in medical isolation are being closely monitored, the agency said.

"There were five outbreaks at CSC institutions in the first wave of the pandemic," reads the news release.

"All were declared over as of June 17, 2020. There has not been a positive COVID-19 case among federal inmates for close to five months."

Correctional facilities across the country have been contending with the threat of COVID-19. A recent outbreak at the Calgary Correctional Centre has now infected almost two-thirds of inmates, heightening calls for improved infection protocols in jails and prisons.

An outbreak was also declared at the Edmonton Remand Centre — the largest correctional facility in Canada — in October after seven contracted workers tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Alberta health guidelines, outbreaks at correctional centres are declared and made public when there are five cases or more in a given facility.