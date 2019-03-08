Correctional officer recruit dies during exercise at provincial training academy

A recruit doing correctional officer training has died after participating in an exercise at the Justice and Solicitor General Training Academy in southwest Edmonton.

Occupational Health and Safety confirmed it is investigating the death, which happened on Thursday at the facility at 1568 Hector Rd.

The man, identified online as Solomon Osagiede, was a member of the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees, which represents about 2,500 people in the provincial correctional system.

Friends of Osagiede say he died of a heart attack.

Alberta Justice said Osagiede was transported by ambulance to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Defibrillators are available on-site but officials could not confirm if they were used.

James Hart, vice-president of the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees, said the union is reaching out to members who witnessed the incident and will offer them any assistance they may need.

"The training these members go through can be very demanding, but all recruits are cleared medically by their personal doctor before they're able to engage in these training exercises," Hart said in an emailed statement.

Colleagues have started a GoFundMe page for Osagiede's family.

Osagiede was dedicated to his work and "would always strive to succeed in every challenge,"

the page says. "His sudden passing has devastated everyone."

A stop-work order has not been issued for the site, Alberta Labour spokesperson Trent Bancarz said.

"If there's an immediate danger on the site or there's a dangerous situation, you'd issue a stop-work order," Bancarz said.

"That's not the case here. The other reason you'd issue one is to further the investigation, or to leave things untouched ... in this situation, it just doesn't apply."