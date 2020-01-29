Edmonton woman worries for family under quarantine in Wuhan, China

Olivia Wang has been thinking a lot about her family and friends back home.

Her parents, in-laws, grandparents and countless friends are among the 11 million people quarantined in Wuhan, China, because of the coronavirus.

"We FaceTime every day to my parents, my in-laws to make sure they're in a good mood and also in very good health, " said Wang who spoke with Edmonton AM host Mark Connolly Tuesday morning.

Wang says she followed her husband to Edmonton in 2013 after he accepted a position as a PhD student at the University of Alberta.

Edmonton is now home for the couple.

Wang says her family understands the need for the quarantine and citywide lockdown and is handling the situation as well as can be expected.

'Stop the spread of the virus'

"To be honest, I think they are doing the right thing," Wang said. "They are willing to stay at home because they know that's the best way to stop the spread of the virus."

The lockdown is a challenge as her mother runs a small business, while her father suffers from diabetes, she said.

Canada says about 250 Canadians have registered with the embassy in China, and 126 have asked for consular assistance due to coronavirus outbreak. Says trying to assess level of help required, considering variety of options to provide it. —@CBCAlerts To help Wang has been ordering groceries online for the elderly couple.

"The store can deliver to the front door and then just leave," Wang said. "Then after 20 minutes or 30, my parents can go out and pick them up."

Wang is also pregnant with her second child. Her due date is in April and her mom was planning to come and help out.

"My mother was expected to come on Feb. 3 and now everything has been cancelled," she said.

Risk is low

Wang's father-in-law is a physician in Wuhan and is working to contain the coronavirus which Chinese health officials say has killed 106 people and infected 4,515.

Hundreds of Chinese tourists cancel Yellowknife trips amid coronavirus outbreak. Cancellations come as China orders travel agencies to suspend group tours to curb spread of virus. <a href="https://t.co/n0tJK03MEN">https://t.co/n0tJK03MEN</a> —@CBCAlerts More than 50 million people are locked down in containment efforts across China.

Other confirmed cases have been reported in; Taiwan, Australia, Cambodia, France, Germany, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, the United States and Canada.

Earlier on Tuesday, Health officials in B.C. were "confident" its first case of coronavirus is a man in his 40s, since isolated to his home.

Alberta's chief medical officer of health, Deena Hinshaw, says the province is prepared.

Several people in Alberta have been tested for the virus, but so far all test results have come back negative.

"The symptoms really are essentially the same as influenza," Hinshaw said. "So really the way to tell the difference is to be able to get the test.

"But I want to emphasize again that the risk of having novel coronavirus is very low, even for people who have travelled from China," she said.

Hinshaw said while it's important to note there are no direct flights from China to Edmonton, the city is not immune to the virus making its way here.