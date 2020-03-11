Alberta's chief medical officer of health to provide an update on COVID-19

Alberta's chief medical officer of health will provide an update on the province's efforts to slow the COVID-19 outbreak Saturday afternoon.

From cancelling events to restrictions on public gatherings, the situation in Alberta has changed dramatically since the province's first case was confirmed on March 5. As of Friday, there were 29 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the province.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw has been holding daily news conferences to keep the public aware of the spread of the virus and any new government health directives intended to protect the public from the pandemic.