City of Edmonton employee confirmed to have travel-related COVID-19

An employee with the City of Edmonton has tested positive for novel coronavirus, Adam Laughlin, interim city manager confirmed Sunday.

The case is travel related, he said in a news release. The employee is in self-isolation at home and notification has been provided to colleagues and others who also need to self-isolate, Laughlin said.

"We are responding calmly and effectively to it," he said. The employee's place of work has been vigorously and thoroughly disinfected, the release said.

The affected employee is not in a role that involves frequent contact with the public, Laughlin said.

The city's weekend decision to close recreational facilities and other attractions is not related to the news of this positive test, the release said.

A news conference is scheduled for Monday when Laughlin will provide an update on what actions the city is taking around COVID-19.