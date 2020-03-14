All Edmonton recreation centres to close indefinitely amid COVID-19 worries

All city-run recreation facilities across Edmonton will be closed to help protect the safety of the public and city employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, city officials said Saturday

"The safety of the public and our employees is our main priority," interim city manager Adam Laughlin said in a release.

"We don't yet know how long the closures will last. We will continue to be guided by the province's public health officials in taking actions to protect Edmontonians and visitors from COVID-19."

The closure affects all indoor facilities and attractions.

That includes the Edmonton Valley Zoo and John Janzen Nature Centre. The city assured that zoo staff will continue to care for the animals during the closure.

This closure affects the following facilities:

ACT Aquatic and Recreation Centre

Bonnie Doon Leisure Centre

Central Lions Recreation Centre

Clareview Community Recreation Centre

Commonwealth Community Recreation Centre

Confederation Leisure Centre

Eastglen Leisure Centre

Grand Trunk Fitness and Leisure Centre

Hardisty Fitness and Leisure Centre

Jasper Place Leisure Centre

Kinsmen Sports Centre

Londonderry Fitness and Leisure Centre

Mill Woods Recreation Centre

Mill Woods Senior and Multicultural Centre

Northgate Lions Seniors Recreation Centre

O'Leary Fitness and Leisure Centre

Peter Hemingway Fitness and Leisure Centre

St. Francis Xavier Sports Centre

Terwillegar Community Recreation Centre

The Meadows Community Recreation Centre



UPDATE: The City is closing all City-operated recreation facilities & attractions starting March 14 at 6 p.m. <br><br>Please read the release for details, including a list of attractions & facilities affected. <a href="https://t.co/0Wbo4DlsaU">https://t.co/0Wbo4DlsaU</a> —@doniveson

The closure also affects the following arenas:

Bill Hunter

Callingwood

Castle Downs

Clareview

Confederation

Coronation

Crestwood

Donnan

Downtown Community Arena

George S Hughes South Side

Glengarry

Grand Trunk

Kenilworth

Kinsmen Twin

Londonderry

Michael Cameron

Mill Woods

Oliver

Russ Barnes

Terwillegar

The Meadows

Tipton

Westwood

Also included in these closures are:

City Arts Centre

John Walter Museum

City programming at the Orange Hub and Prince of Wales Armoury (Tenants will be granted access to these locations)

Hawrelak Park Pavilion, Rundle Park Pavilion and Victoria Park Pavilions will also be closed, with city staff no longer maintaining the ice at these facilities, the release said.

According to Alberta Health Services the risk of exposure to COVID-19 in Alberta is low. Earlier Saturday, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced the total number of cases in Alberta was at 39.