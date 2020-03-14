All Edmonton recreation centres to close indefinitely amid COVID-19 worries
The closure affects all city facilities, arenas and attractions
All city-run recreation facilities across Edmonton will be closed to help protect the safety of the public and city employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, city officials said Saturday
"The safety of the public and our employees is our main priority," interim city manager Adam Laughlin said in a release.
"We don't yet know how long the closures will last. We will continue to be guided by the province's public health officials in taking actions to protect Edmontonians and visitors from COVID-19."
The closure affects all indoor facilities and attractions.
That includes the Edmonton Valley Zoo and John Janzen Nature Centre. The city assured that zoo staff will continue to care for the animals during the closure.
Two Alberta COVID-19 patients admitted into intensive care as province announces 10 new coronavirus cases
This closure affects the following facilities:
- ACT Aquatic and Recreation Centre
- Bonnie Doon Leisure Centre
- Central Lions Recreation Centre
- Clareview Community Recreation Centre
- Commonwealth Community Recreation Centre
- Confederation Leisure Centre
- Eastglen Leisure Centre
- Grand Trunk Fitness and Leisure Centre
- Hardisty Fitness and Leisure Centre
- Jasper Place Leisure Centre
- Kinsmen Sports Centre
- Londonderry Fitness and Leisure Centre
- Mill Woods Recreation Centre
- Mill Woods Senior and Multicultural Centre
- Northgate Lions Seniors Recreation Centre
- O'Leary Fitness and Leisure Centre
- Peter Hemingway Fitness and Leisure Centre
- St. Francis Xavier Sports Centre
- Terwillegar Community Recreation Centre
- The Meadows Community Recreation Centre
UPDATE: The City is closing all City-operated recreation facilities & attractions starting March 14 at 6 p.m. <br><br>Please read the release for details, including a list of attractions & facilities affected. <a href="https://t.co/0Wbo4DlsaU">https://t.co/0Wbo4DlsaU</a>—@doniveson
The closure also affects the following arenas:
- Bill Hunter
- Callingwood
- Castle Downs
- Clareview
- Confederation
- Coronation
- Crestwood
- Donnan
- Downtown Community Arena
- George S Hughes South Side
- Glengarry
- Grand Trunk
- Kenilworth
- Kinsmen Twin
- Londonderry
- Michael Cameron
- Mill Woods
- Oliver
- Russ Barnes
- Terwillegar
- The Meadows
- Tipton
- Westwood
Also included in these closures are:
- City Arts Centre
- John Walter Museum
- City programming at the Orange Hub and Prince of Wales Armoury (Tenants will be granted access to these locations)
Hawrelak Park Pavilion, Rundle Park Pavilion and Victoria Park Pavilions will also be closed, with city staff no longer maintaining the ice at these facilities, the release said.
According to Alberta Health Services the risk of exposure to COVID-19 in Alberta is low. Earlier Saturday, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced the total number of cases in Alberta was at 39.