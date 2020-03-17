Alberta reports 23 new coronavirus cases over past 24 hours

Alberta has reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total in the province to 97.

The province's chief medical officer of health provided her latest update Tuesday afternoon from the media room at the Alberta legislature.

Five people in the province have been hospitalized, including two who are currently in intensive care units. The other 92 cases are all people who are self-isolating at home and are expected to make full recoveries.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, who went into self-isolation when she began suffering symptoms of a cold this week, confirmed on Tuesday that she has tested negative for COVID-19 and has returned to work. ​​​​​

Hinshaw said she recommended the tougher measures on public gatherings announced earlier in the day by Premier Jason Kenney.

"The only means we have to prevent the virus from spreading is to limit contact between people," Hinshaw said.

"The more we can slow the spread of the virus down, the less likely it is that there will be a surge of cases that overwhelm our health system's capacity to care for those who need hospitalization or intensive care. You may have heard this described as flattening the curve. This is why we care taking these measures."

"If we wait until we are overwhelmed and then declare [these measures], it's a little late, when we could do it proactively and get ourselves set up. We must take action to limit the amount of time Albertans are spending in crowded spaces."

Six of the cases have been traced to a large dental conference in Vancouver and 10 were linked to a single gathering in Calgary.

Hinshaw has become the public face of the crisis in Alberta, providing regular updates about the COVID-19 situation in the province and the far-reaching measures being taken to try to slow the advance of the virus that causes the illness.

The number of cases in the province has increased steadily over the past two weeks. On March 5, the province had reported a single case of COVID-19. From that point, the climbing number of cases looks like this:

March 6, two cases

March 8, four cases

March 9, seven cases

March 10, 14 cases

March 11, 19 cases

March 12, 23 cases

March 13, 29 cases

March 14, 39 cases

March 15, 56 cases

March 16, 74 cases

March 17, 97 cases

Hinshaw said the fact that Alberta has reported 97 cases over the past two weeks shows the public health system is working properly and taking the steps necessary to limit the spread of the virus.

The vast majority of those 97 cases involved people who returned to Alberta after travelling outside the country. Public health officials think six of the cases were spread within the province, three in the Calgary zone and three in the Edmonton zone, though those cases are still being investigated, Hinshaw said.

The battle will now focus on preventing further spread of the illness among Albertans, which is why the province has taken steps to shut down most public places, Hinshsaw said.

On Monday via conference call, Hinshaw reported 18 new cases of COVID-19, including five people who have been hospitalized, two of them in intensive care.

"The risk has increased [with] community transmission," Hinshaw said, "and Albertans need to be mindful that the things that they do every day, the choices they make in their everyday life, can save lives. Staying home when they're sick, that can save lives."

The province reported one case each in the north and south health zones, which means the illness has now been found across Alberta.

