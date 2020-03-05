Alberta reports 1st presumptive case of COVID-19

Alberta has reported its first presumptive case of COVID-19, the provincial government said Thursday afternoon.

The patient is a woman in her 50s who lives in the Calgary area. She is currently in isolation at home, according to Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health.

She had been on board the Grand Princess cruise ship — before it was quarantined off the coast of California — and returned to Alberta on Feb. 21, but did not self-isolate until Feb. 28, Hinshaw said Thursday in a news conference at the Alberta Legislature.

The woman tested positive for the coronavirus at a provincial lab, Hinshaw said. Cases are considered presumptive until confirmed by a second test by the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg.

"Public health measures are already being put in place to contain the virus and protect Albertans," the government said in a media notice.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should contact Health Link 811 for follow-up testing.

As of Thursday, 34 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Canada, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada — 20 in Ontario, 13 in British Columbia and one in Quebec.

The Alberta government is asking anyone who has returned from a Grand Princess cruise in the last two weeks to self-isolate until 14 days have passed since their visit.