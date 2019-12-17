Coronation rec centre price tag $46 million higher than expected, council hears

The new Coronation Community Recreation Centre, which will include North America's first indoor triathlon centre, will cost $46 million more than originally budgeted, city council heard Monday.

The facility has been in the works for years, and the $112 million budget reflects a plan that would have seen the centre built during the 2015-2018 budget cycle.

But the project was paused, until the current city council voted to proceed with the recreation centre during budget deliberations in late 2018. Now, as planning has worn on, city administration said they've worked out that it will actually cost about $158 million to build.

Ward 2 Coun. Bev Esslinger said she was surprised and disappointed when she saw the increase.

"How did we get so off track with this number?" she asked staff during Monday's council meeting.

City officials said there are a number of factors playing into this sudden jump, but the two main reasons are costs increasing while the project was on ice and because there wasn't an in-depth understanding of the design that they now have. A construction manager is now working on the project, but that's a recent addition.

"We had a pretty good idea that we needed to update it. We didn't have a good sense of just how far the projected cost was from our approved budget," said Jason Meliefste, acting deputy manager of integrated infrastructure services.

The facility will be connected to the existing swimming pool in the Peter Hemingway Fitness and Leisure Centre, at 138th Street and 111th Avenue. The design includes a 250-metre indoor cycling track and a 400-metre running track. With 750 indoor spectator seats, it would allow for year-round cycling and triathlon training, and could host international sporting events. It will also feature a fitness centre, multipurpose rooms and a child play space.

During a presentation Monday, administration posed two scenarios to council: keep the design as is and find a way to pay for it; or cut out elements to keep to the original budget. If council chooses to build to budget, that means losing the spectator seating and other elements that would make it impossible to attract sanctioned international competitions.

It would also mean losing out on a partnership with local cycling and triathlon groups that committed to fundraising $4 million toward the project.

Dave Embury, with the Alberta Velodrome Association, told council nearly $1 million has already been raised, and said they have also worked with Cycling Canada to submit an application for a federal infrastructure grant.

"We're working very hard to bring forward capital monies to this to hold our side of the commitment," Embury said.

For the time being, city staff will keep working on the plan with the design as it is now, and await a decision from council when they meet for a supplemental budget debate in the fall. They'll consider options for reducing the design, as well as possible creative financing or other ways to pay for keeping it at its present scale.

"We're going to face some very challenging financial discussions, and my hope is as we go forward, that we'll work with the partners, work with the design, to see if we can reduce the overall costs," Esslinger said.

Construction on the recreation centre is expected to begin in 2021