Health minister and Dr. Deena Hinshaw to deliver Alberta COVID-19 update

Health Minister Jason Copping and Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will update Albertans on COVID-19 as the province begins to ease public health restrictions.

Copping and Hinshaw will speak at 3:30 p.m. MT. Watch the news conference live here.

If the Omicron-driven fourth wave continues to recede, most of Alberta's public health restrictions will be gone by the end of the month.

Step 1 took effect last week, as Alberta's vaccine passport system was cancelled, and capacity limits were removed for most venues.

On Monday, masking requirements were lifted for children 12 and older, and for K-12 students of any age.

If the pressure on provincial hospitals continues to wane, additional restrictions will lift on March 1 when Alberta enters Step 2.

Remaining school requirements, including cohorting, will be over. Gathering limits and the work-from-home mandate will be lifted. Indoor masking will no longer be required. Capacity limits will be lifted for all venues.

Premier Jason Kenney says the province is working toward a third step where mandatory isolation for COVID-19 cases would be lifted. Isolation would only be a recommendation. As well, COVID-specific measures in continuing care facilities would be removed.

The province reported 35 more COVID-related deaths on Monday. The province's total deaths from COVID-19 have now reached 3,776.

As of Monday, there were 1,528 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 124 in intensive care.

There are now 20,865 known active cases in the province. The number has dropped but the case count is expected to to much larger as Alberta's lab-based testing remains restricted.

The seven-day average for test-positivity is 29.25 per cent.