Health Minister Jason Copping to update Albertans on COVID-19

Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping will provide an update on COVID-19 this afternoon.

The news conference will begin at 3:15 p.m. MT. You can watch it live here.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, said on Feb. 15 that she would be taking two weeks off and that Copping would provide updates while she was away.

Copping is expected to provide a daily breakdown of positive test results conducted between Friday and Tuesday.

Exact numbers of new positive tests weren't available Tuesday because of a technical issue over the weekend. Copping is expected to provide those numbers today.

Alberta reported 1,380 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Tuesday, including 95 patients in intensive care.

The numbers were down from the last update on Friday, when 1,494 people were in hospital, including 116 patients in ICU.

Premier Jason Kenney said Monday that the government will announce its final decision on Feb. 26 about whether it will proceed to phase two of its plan to lift almost all restrictions on March 1.

As of Friday, Alberta had seen 3,830 deaths related to COVID-19.