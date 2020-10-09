Cooler, wetter weather coming to Alberta over Thanksgiving weekend

It's inevitable. It happens every year around this time but somehow it still seems to catch us off guard.

Dropping temperatures, bone-chilling wind, barren trees, cold rain, even snow.

That's what Environment Canada forecasts for parts of Alberta over the Thanksgiving weekend, so it might not be a bad idea to put on an extra layer of turkey and mashed potatoes.

"On Sunday and Monday we see temperatures become a little more realistic," said David Phillips, senior meteorologist with Environment Canada.

"A little seasonal, even below seasonal with some precipitation, some very strong winds that are going to come in."

Temperatures are expected to drop across the province with highs in the single digits for most locations.

"We'll see highs of 8 C to 10 C and closer to that frost line," Phillips told CBC News on Friday.

Better weather on the horizon

Fortunately any snow will likely be contained to the mountains and better weather is on the horizon.

"I don't think I'd put on my snow tires or put the lawn furniture back into the garage quite yet," Phillips said. "I see next week for example, lots of sunshine and temperatures that are, in Edmonton, maybe nine, 10 degrees."

Alberta has had an unusually warm and long fall this year, Phillips said. He recommends getting out and enjoying the colours now as the wind will likely put an end to that.

"I think the winds will do a number on the leaves," Phillips said. "There will be a lot of raking of leaves following this air mass change but it doesn't mean the white stuff will appear on the leaves quite yet."

Phillips says Albertans should consider themselves fortunate as snow had already fallen in Alberta by this time last year. He said we don't often experience an autumn like this.

"Sometimes we see changes of weather in Alberta that it's almost like you're going from summer to winter; it's almost like a sudden punch in the face, a real jolt," he said. "We're going to see temperature cool-offs but not dramatically."