Cooler, wetter weather coming to Alberta over Thanksgiving weekend
'We'll see highs of 8 C to 10 C and closer to that frost line'
It's inevitable. It happens every year around this time but somehow it still seems to catch us off guard.
Dropping temperatures, bone-chilling wind, barren trees, cold rain, even snow.
That's what Environment Canada forecasts for parts of Alberta over the Thanksgiving weekend, so it might not be a bad idea to put on an extra layer of turkey and mashed potatoes.
"On Sunday and Monday we see temperatures become a little more realistic," said David Phillips, senior meteorologist with Environment Canada.
"A little seasonal, even below seasonal with some precipitation, some very strong winds that are going to come in."
Temperatures are expected to drop across the province with highs in the single digits for most locations.
"We'll see highs of 8 C to 10 C and closer to that frost line," Phillips told CBC News on Friday.
Better weather on the horizon
Fortunately any snow will likely be contained to the mountains and better weather is on the horizon.
"I don't think I'd put on my snow tires or put the lawn furniture back into the garage quite yet," Phillips said. "I see next week for example, lots of sunshine and temperatures that are, in Edmonton, maybe nine, 10 degrees."
Alberta has had an unusually warm and long fall this year, Phillips said. He recommends getting out and enjoying the colours now as the wind will likely put an end to that.
Phillips says Albertans should consider themselves fortunate as snow had already fallen in Alberta by this time last year. He said we don't often experience an autumn like this.
"Sometimes we see changes of weather in Alberta that it's almost like you're going from summer to winter; it's almost like a sudden punch in the face, a real jolt," he said. "We're going to see temperature cool-offs but not dramatically."
Snow? – likely in the 🏔️<br>Rain? – most places will get some on Sat-Sun<br>Wind? – you got it<br><br>Messy weather expected this weekend in AB as a fall storm moves through. Some places will even see a 10 degree 🌡️ drop Sat to Sun.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/abstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#abstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/staysafe?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#staysafe</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/happythanksgiving?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#happythanksgiving</a>🦃<br>🔵<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/snow?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#snow</a> 🟢 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rain?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rain</a> <a href="https://t.co/vARDLAbACa">pic.twitter.com/vARDLAbACa</a>—@ECCCWeatherAB
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.