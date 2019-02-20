Convicted murderer Jason Steadman files notice of appeal

From his prison cell at the Edmonton Institution, convicted murderer Jason Steadman has filed a handwritten notice that he wants to appeal his conviction and sentence.

It took the jury less than four hours last month to find Steadman guilty of arson and murder in the May 2015 death of Dwayne Demkiw.

He is now serving an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Steadman, 44, attacked the part-time Edmonton limousine driver with a machete. Demkiw suffered stabs and cuts to his head and neck. Steadman loaded the bloody body into Demkiw's car and headed south on Highway 2, disposing of the remains in a wooded area north of Innisfail. Finally, he drove the vehicle to Calgary and set the car on fire in a parkade.

Given the chance to address the court prior to sentencing, Steadman remained silent.

In a two-page notice of appeal, Steadman argued that Court of Queen's Bench Justice Sterling Sanderman made a number of legal errors, including failing to find breaches of his charter rights had occurred along with a failure to properly instruct the jury.

Dwayne Demkiw, 42, was murdered after he left work early in the morning May 31, 2015. (Supplied)

Steadman also called the jury verdict "unreasonable and not supported by the evidence."

He checked off the box indicating he plans to apply to legal aid for a lawyer.

He also indicated that if a new trial is ordered, he no longer wants to be tried by a jury of his peers.