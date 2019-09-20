Contracts for Alberta government political staffers posted online

Howard Anglin, principal secretary to Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, earns $29,000 a year more than his predecessor in the former NDP government.

Once deputy chief of staff to former prime minister Stephen Harper, Anglin makes $224,120 a year, according to contracts released to the public on Friday.

Jim Rutkowksi, principal secretary to former Premier Rachel Notley, earned $195,000 annually.

Anglin is paid the same salary as Kenney's chief of staff, Jamie Huckabay, whose salary is slightly less than the $225,000 paid to Nathan Rotman, Notley's former chief of staff.

David Knight Legg, Kenney's principal advisor, earns $194,253.

Matt Wolf, the executive director of issues management, is paid the same salary as Legg, $194,253 a year.

The list discloses the contracts for senior political staff, including members of Kenney's office, chiefs of staff to ministers and senior communications staff.

The NDP government posted the salaries of press secretaries to cabinet ministers, as well as office staffers who were political appointments.

The UCP is following the Government of Alberta sunshine lists guidelines and is only posting the contracts of staffers making more than $111,395.