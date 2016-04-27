Contractor, 26, killed at Suncor mine near Fort McMurray

An investigation is underway after a 26-year-old contractor died early Thursday after being struck by equipment at Suncor's Base Mine near Fort McMurray, Alta.

Occupational Health and Safety is investigating the man's death, a spokesperson for Alberta Labour and Immigration said.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m., according to RCMP.

Thursday's death was the fifth workplace fatality at a Suncor site in Alberta since 2021.

"This is a tragic incident," Suncor spokesperson Leithan Slade said in an interview Thursday.

"We do extend our deepest condolences to the family and the friends and the co-workers of this individual, and we'll be launching a full investigation to find out what happened."

Slade said the company is focusing on the safety and well-being of employees.