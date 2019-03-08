Skip to Main Content
$2.5M in illegal waterpipe tobacco, cigarettes seized in Edmonton
New

$2.5M in illegal waterpipe tobacco, cigarettes seized in Edmonton

Investigators seized an estimated $2.5-million worth of contraband waterpipe, or shisha, tobacco and cigarettes at a storage locker facility in central Edmonton.

Potential lost tax revenue estimated at more than $972,000

CBC News ·
An investigation resulted in the seizure of an estimated $2.5 million in contraband tobacco from a storage locker in central Edmonton. (Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis)

Investigators seized about $2.5-million worth of contraband waterpipe, or shisha, tobacco and cigarettes at a storage locker facility in central Edmonton.

The potential lost tax revenue to the province is estimated at more than $972,000, the Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis said in a news release Friday.

Three men were arrested in the joint investigation by AGLC investigations branch and Alberta Sheriffs.

Each was charged with trafficking in contraband tobacco. The men are scheduled to appear in court on April 17.

Contraband tobacco is either illegally manufactured, counterfeit products, tax-exempt diversions or stolen tobacco, the AGLC said.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us