$2.5M in illegal waterpipe tobacco, cigarettes seized in Edmonton

Investigators seized about $2.5-million worth of contraband waterpipe, or shisha, tobacco and cigarettes at a storage locker facility in central Edmonton.

The potential lost tax revenue to the province is estimated at more than $972,000, the Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis said in a news release Friday.

Three men were arrested in the joint investigation by AGLC investigations branch and Alberta Sheriffs.

Each was charged with trafficking in contraband tobacco. The men are scheduled to appear in court on April 17.

Contraband tobacco is either illegally manufactured, counterfeit products, tax-exempt diversions or stolen tobacco, the AGLC said.