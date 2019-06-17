Without warning, construction disrupts mail service in Spruce Avenue

Mathew Makiel has been waiting weeks for his driver's licence and bank statement to arrive in the mail.

He emigrated from Dubai three weeks ago and the documents are critical as he begins his life in Edmonton. Without them, he can't apply for engineering jobs or move out of his cousin's home and find a home for his family.

But Makiel and many other Spruce Avenue residents stopped getting mail at the end of May. No notice was sent to their doors. They no advance warning.

Spruce Avenue is undergoing neighbourhood renewal, a city-wide initiative over five years to upgrade aging infrastructure. Crews are repaving streets and replacing sidewalks.

Postal workers avoid areas that are deemed unsafe due to construction. Mail is redirected to a downtown depot in Boyle Street instead, about two kilometres from Spruce Avenue.

Except no one — the city, the construction contractor or Canada Post — told Makiel.

"I need to get these documents as soon as possible," he said.

Makiel and his cousin have tried to figure out where to pick up the mail. He said his cousin called Canada Post, but hasn't heard back.

The streets and curbs in Spruce Avenue are being replaced as part of the city's neighbourhood renewal program. (Jordan Omstead/CBC)

Canada Post works to deliver notices to residents before construction begins, spokesperson Phil Legault said in an emailed statement to CBC News.

"If any customer did not receive their notice in advance, we apologize for any inconvenience," he said.

The renewal is part of the city's Building Great Neighbourhoods program, which is responsible for notifying residents through delivered bulletins about general construction dates. According to spokesperson Lyn Fluet, the city is not informed when mail for an area is suspended.

Fluet said the city would now take steps to add information to bulletins and web pages about the possibility of mail disruptions during construction, following an independent complaint.

The neighbourhood renewal project in Spruce Avenue started last year, with the bulk of construction this spring taking place between 102nd Street and 105th Street on the block north of 112th Avenue.

CBC News interviewed residents on three different streets, who all experienced mail disruptions.

After phone calls with neighbours, Dina Goertzen realized the construction was responsible.

"I think what made people angry is that all the mailman had to do … was make one sheet of paper, photocopy it, put it in the mailbox, saying that mail would not be delivered and where we could go to pick it up."

Goertzen, 68, said she had multiple surgeries in recent years and has been staying with her mother in Spruce Avenue as she recovers. She can't drive until the end of June.

She said a social worker who lives across the back alley offered to pick up mail for her and other seniors in the neighbourhood.

"She's kind of the neighbourhood person who picks up everybody's mail, which is very, very kind of her," she said.

Goertzen said the woman visited three post offices before she was directed to the right pick-up location.

When Goertzen received her mail, she said the pile included important medical notes. She had just one day to confirm a doctor's appointment and was able to reschedule with her specialist after missing the deadline to confirm.

"OK, so I order People magazine — if I don't get it, I'll live," she said. "But these doctors' notes … It could be a very delicate, dangerous situation — inconvenient to say the least."

Dina Goertzen says she was late in receiving important pieces of mail, including information about medical appointments. (Jordan Omstead/CBC)

Lisa Lunn, who lives a street over from Goertzen, said the lack of notice was especially concerning since neighbourhood renewal projects have been going on throughout the city since 2017, and are scheduled to continue until 2022.

"Canada Post workers deserve a safe working environment, but this neighbourhood renewal is no surprise," she said. "They know when this is happening. The city plans it out well in advance."

CBC News reviewed two flyers from contractor Standard General Inc., sent out to residents ahead of construction. The flyers did not mention mail disruptions.

The city's April construction bulletin also makes no mention of mail disruptions in Spruce Avenue.

Lunn noted that the downtown depot is only open Monday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"I have Fridays off, so I have that privilege," she said. "But it just annoys me that there are other people that this is a huge problem for, who have accessibility issues or work during those hours."

"Having to present yourself to go collect your mail is one thing, but to not even know any of the parameters is frustrating."