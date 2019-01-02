Construction closes River Valley Road under Groat Road Bridge

A portion of River Valley Road will close Thursday for one month to allow construction crews to demolish a Groat Road Bridge abutment as part of a three-year road-renewal project.

The shared-use path under the bridge and the path approaching the bridge from the northwest side will also be closed.

Groat Road Bridge itself will remain open for both southbound and northbound traffic.

The closure begins Thursday. Work is expected to be complete by Feb. 2.

The $48-million Groat Road renewal project is scheduled to be complete in 2021.

Groat Road, Groat Road Bridge, Emily Murphy Park Road overpass and Victoria Park Road overpass are all being rehabilitated.