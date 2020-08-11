Officer injured in 2015 shooting should receive Medal of Bravery, MacInnis Wynn says

Shelly MacInnis Wynn believes the auxiliary constable who was injured alongside her late husband five years ago deserves the Governor General's Medal of Bravery and has started a petition to help achieve that.

Retired Aux. Const. Derek Bond was shot six times on Jan. 17, 2015 when the RCMP responded to a call about a stolen truck and found the suspect at the Apex Casino.

Const. David Wynn was shot and killed by Shawn Rehn.

The Governor General's office called MacInnis Wynn this spring to let her know Wynn received the Medal of Bravery, at which time she asked whether Bond would get the same honour.

"He really is a hero because he has to live every single day with everything that happened that night," MacInnis Wynn said. "It's a nightmare for him."

MacInnis Wynn nominated Bond for the medal, but the Governor General's office instead is giving Bond a Certificate of Commendation.

The award is issued to individuals who "despite the minimal risk to their lives, have made a significant contribution by providing assistance to another person in a selfless manner or have actively participated in a rescue operation."

Bond received a letter from the office saying the Canadian Decorations Advisory Committee decided on the recognition based on his "efforts under these dangerous conditions."

MacInnis Wynn and Bond, now retired and living in Victoria, called it a slap in the face and took issue with the wording of the commendation.

"I got six holes in me that says it wasn't minimal," Bond said in a phone interview Monday.

"I was right there with Dave. I was shot, the only difference was he was killed and I was not," Bond said. "I'm dealing with the PTSD and everything else for the rest of my life."

MacInnis Wynn started a petition outlining what she considers an injustice.

"He has to live with the memory of laying beside my husband, knowing that he was either dead or going to die and not knowing that he was going to live," MacInnis Wynn said.

By late Monday night, nearly 4,000 people had signed the petition and several left comments.

One signatory, Corrie Stevenson, wrote:

"He's in an RCMP uniform performing duties as an officer, he put his life on the line in doing so! He deserves this medal!"

Bond said he reads all the messages and thanks Canadians for stepping up and responding.

"The comments are just amazing," Bond said. "Some of them just want to bring me to tears."

MacInnis Wynn plans to send some of those comments to the Governor General's office in hopes that they will reconsider giving Bond the Medal Bravery.

"We lost Dave and we can never get him back," she said. "He deserves to have that as well but Derek is going to have to suffer for the rest of his life."

