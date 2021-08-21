O'Toole promises increased support for people with disabilities during stop in Edmonton

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole pledged more support to disabled Canadians if his party forms the next federal government.

During a campaign stop in Edmonton Saturday morning, O'Toole promised to increase the disability supplement of the Canada Workers Benefit from $713 to $1,500.

The plan would also cut the number of hours needed to qualify for the disability tax credit and Registered Disability Savings Plan from 14 to 10 hours per week.

"Conservatives are prepared to put our money where our mouth is and provide real, immediate funding to these programs to help Canadians with disabilities," O'Toole said during a media event at the Winnifred Stewart Association, which has supported and empowered people with disabilities since the early 1950's.

The program would also include funding through the Enabling Accessibility Fund to help workplaces and small businesses improve their facilities and make them more accessible.

"We need to empower Canadians with disabilities to pursue their own meaningful participation in the workforce," he said.

The changes O'Toole proposes have been supported by disability advocates for years and will allow more people to qualify for support programs, he said.

During the event, O'Toole was asked about the Conservatives' stronghold on the prairie region and his relationship with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, whom he called a "friend of mine."

O'Toole said he would work with all premiers collaboratively if his party forms government.

Saturday's campaign announcement was streamed over social media platforms but there were a few supporters in the building too.

O'Toole is now heading to Delta, B.C., while NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was campaigning in Toronto.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, who has been prime minister since 2015, was not on the campaign trail Saturday.