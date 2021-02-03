Conservation group wants city to reconsider plan to fix slumping river valley trail

An Edmonton conservation group says there was no public consultation before the city passed a plan to cut down dozens of trees next to the city-owned Riverside golf course to realign a slumped multi-use trail.

"We would like to see a pause on this project and for there to be a proper discussion, proper community consultation and see what kinds of creative ideas emerge," said Kristine Kowalchuk, chair of the Edmonton River Valley Conservation Coalition.

The Riverside trail is a gravel trail popular with cyclists and hikers that runs between the golf course and the North Saskatchewan River, north of the Dawson Bridge all the way to the Capilano Bridge.

High water has caused the trail to slump and erode and several sections have been closed to the public for months, although many users simply skirt the fenced-off areas.

An environmental impact study prepared by the city recommended realigning the trail by cutting down a swath of trees within the boundaries of the North Saskatchewan River Valley Area development plan.

But the study shows the only consultation was with the golf course and its members. There was no other public consultation.

"I want to know why communities weren't informed about this project," Kowalchuk said. "The city's engagement policy says it informs people about city projects that they will be impacted by."

Kowalchuk said that instead of cutting down trees, which she said will only cause further erosion, the city should consider taking down an old, broken-down fence and move the trail to the other side of the fence closer to the golf course.

The city could then plant more trees to infill the narrow buffer of trees that already exist.

If there is a need to increase public safety, another fence could be built, Kowalchuk said.

City councillor Ben Henderson said he thought the city's environmental review board had tried its best to minimize the environmental damage to the area while getting the trail — already closed for many months — open as soon as possible.

Henderson said he has asked the city's administration to look at the issue again but he noted the decision has already been made, and money has been committed for the project.

"I think there will be every effort to replenish [the trees] but I'm not sure there is any way to do it without there being some loss," he said.