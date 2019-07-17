What's in a name? Police issue warning about fake Connor McDavid signatures

Connor McDavid's name — or at least his fake signature — is being used by an unscrupulous vendor seeking to profit from the superstar's fame, Edmonton police say.

Police are warning that some online shoppers may have purchased authentic Edmonton Oilers jerseys with fraudulent McDavid signatures from a man who claims to be from the Edmonton Oilers Entertainment Group or from Pro Am Sports.

The Edmonton Police Service has scheduled a news conference for 9 a.m. Thursday to provide more details about the scam.

Autographed McDavid jerseys are highly prized by memorabilia collectors and regularly sell for more than $1,000.

On its website, Upper Deck offers a jersey signed by No. 97 for $1,199.99 US.

A seller on Kijiji on Wednesday was offering a "certified authentic" autographed McDavid jersey for $1,000.

Pro Am Sports Excellence listed a signed McDavid jersey for $999.99, marked down, the website said, from $1,499.99.