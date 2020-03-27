Skip to Main Content
Connor McDavid staying put in Edmonton during pandemic
Edmonton

Oilers captain Connor McDavid says he elected to stay put in Edmonton rather than risk travelling home to suburban Toronto.

Oilers captain doesn't want to get virus or spread it to family in suburban Toronto

The Canadian Press ·
On a video call with other Pacific Division captains, Connor McDavid said he isn't risking travelling home to suburban Toronto during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Jason Franson/Canadian Press )

McDavid says he didn't want to take the chance of going through crowded airports and contract the new coronavirus in fear of potentially spreading it to his parents and grandparents.

He says the NHL being on hiatus also allows him to break in the new home he built, which also includes a gym.

McDavid spoke on a league-hosted video conference call featuring Pacific Division players on Friday.

With the season on hold, players have been told to self-isolate until at least April 4. To date, three NHL players have tested positive for the virus: two with Ottawa and the third with Colorado.

