Connor McDavid staying put in Edmonton during pandemic

Oilers captain Connor McDavid says he elected to stay put in Edmonton rather than risk travelling home to suburban Toronto.

McDavid says he didn't want to take the chance of going through crowded airports and contract the new coronavirus in fear of potentially spreading it to his parents and grandparents.

He says the NHL being on hiatus also allows him to break in the new home he built, which also includes a gym.

McDavid spoke on a league-hosted video conference call featuring Pacific Division players on Friday.

With the season on hold, players have been told to self-isolate until at least April 4. To date, three NHL players have tested positive for the virus: two with Ottawa and the third with Colorado.