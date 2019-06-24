Policing improving in Conklin, but residents still want local detachment

A small hamlet in northern Alberta has been asking for more help from the RCMP for a year, and now it seems they're getting it.

Wood Buffalo RCMP hosted a town hall meeting in Conklin in January where residents expressed their frustration with policing in the town. While things seem to be improving, residents say they would like to see the RCMP open a detachment in the community.

Doug Mills, owner of Renegade Gas & Oilfield Services Ltd. in Conklin, said he's noticed a big improvement in policing around the community since he started speaking out about the issue a year ago.

Mills was dealing with a string of thefts, leaving him out thousands of dollars. He said he would call the RCMP, only have an officer show up two days later.

But in the last few months that's changed.

"It was nice to see them there within an hour or two instead of a day or two," Mills said.

Mills had become so frustrated with the response time that he hired security guards to protect his business and property during the night.

"I haven't had to put guys in security and drive around Conklin for a few months," Mills said. "It keeps money in my pocket."

He said he has saved about $25,000 over the last five months by not having to hire security guards. And nobody has tried to steal from him.

Communication with the RCMP is also better, he said, as officers stop in to talk.

"One phone call, one text, the whole community knows what they're looking for," Mills said. "We could help them and they're finally starting to do that."

Still there is one more thing that would improve the delivery of policing services in Conklin, he said.

"We need to have a cop there all the time."

The nearest officers are based in Janvier, about 42 kilometres away.

After the town hall meeting, the RCMP's Wood Buffalo Crime Reduction Unit "engaged in several projects regarding property theft," said RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Teri-Ann Bakker.

In the last five months, RCMP have arrested six people in Conklin for crimes including drugs and auto theft, she said.

"Wood Buffalo RCMP have increased the hours spent in Conklin," Bakker said in an email.

RCMP also appointed a "detachment liaison officer" who consults with residents, gets tips and sets policing priorities, she said.

Terry Mills, superintendent at Renegade, said it is difficult to build good relationships with officers, because there's such a high turnover.

"They're here for three months and then they're gone," he said. "You get new members up here that don't really know us."

Coun. Jane Stroud said there was supposed to be construction on a satellite detachment office this summer, but it has been delayed because of COVID-19.

"I would like to see the satellite station open," Stroud said. "Conklin is quite isolated and I believe that more RCMP presence and bylaw… will improve the environment."

Stroud said she is looking forward to cutting the ribbon in the near future.