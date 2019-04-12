Manhunt ends in arrest in northern Alberta hamlet

A man wanted for assault has been arrested in Conklin, Alta., after a manhunt that spanned two days.

Ryan Waylon Tremblay, 34, of Conklin had outstanding warrants for assault causing bodily harm, breaches of probation and failing to comply with conditions. He also has a lengthy criminal record.

Alberta RCMP asked for the public's assistance in finding him Thursday. He was taken into custody Friday night around 10 p.m.

Conklin, a hamlet with fewer than 200 residents, is roughly 150 kilometres southeast of Fort McMurray.

The community was shaken earlier this week when human remains were discovered Tuesday in a still-smouldering trailer near railway tracks.

RCMP have not said if the search for Tremblay and the discovery of the remains were connected.

Results from an autopsy have not yet been released. Some Conklin residents have told CBC News they believe it could be a long-time community member who went missing Monday.

Police have not said whether the death is considered suspicious, but the major crimes unit is investigating.

RCMP air services and dogs were involved in the search.