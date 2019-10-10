Conklin residents oppose industrial landfill near their community

Dozens of Conklin, Alta., residents bused into Fort McMurray Thursday to speak at an appeal hearing against the building of an industrial landfill near their community.

"It's two kilometres away from the nearest residents," said Jeffery O'Donnell, CEO of the Conklin Resource Development Advisory Committee.

"With winds prevailing from that direction ... the enjoyment and use of our land could be compromised."

Secure Energy applied to build a 204-acre landfill in 2016, but the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo rejected the application this year. The company appealed.

The landfill would be used for non-hazardous waste from the petroleum industry, accepting up to 185,000 tonnes of waste every year for 25 years.

Jeffrey O'Donnell, CEO of the Conklin Resource Development Advisory Committee, says opposes the proximity of the landfill to the hamlet, not the landfill itself. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC)

"I think the community is trying to preserve the little traditional lands that they have left," O'Donnell said.

Secure Energy said it appealed the municipality's decision because the municipality "may have over-stepped their municipal process requirements."

Bevan Howell, vice president of corporate development, said the company provided a site assessment, which addressed all the concerns that would have been broached in an environmental impact assessment.

"Rather than reviewing that submission as a whole, the municipality had layered on additional requests that were already covered underneath that application."

Jennifer Cardinal, who has been living in Conklin for three years, said the landfill would have a large footprint and make it difficult to access the land.

"One of the only reasons I like to live out there is because of the land," she said. "There's nothing else that triggers me to live there, but the land."

Cardinal wants to make sure the land will be kept pristine for her five kids.

"We go for nature walks, people have been teaching us how to pick sweet grass."

Howell said Secure Energy would work to mitigate residents' concerns, including financially supporting a community garden with plants selected by the community.

As well, he said, the residents that came out Thursday to oppose the landfill don't necessarily represent the entire community.

Secure Energy said it hosted multiple open houses in the community to talk to residents about the plan and what effects it would have.

"Those open houses provided some pretty positive feedback."

The project would also create six full time jobs in Conklin and stimulate the trucking industry, Howell said.

"We're looking to really create economic benefit."

Gwen Letendre, Conklin resident of 10 years, said there is already a high industry presence in the community and she doesn't want the landfill so close by.

"I want to see no landfill near Conklin. I'm sure there's a time and place for a landfill, but it isn't near our community."

Gwen Letendre said she picks berries and collects plants for use as medicine in the area of the proposed landfill. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC)

Letendre said picks berries and collects plants in the area to use as medicine.

"It promotes health and wellness in our community and has been for years and we need to keep that tradition going," Letendre said. "With a landfill, we can't do that."

The company said it has been looking to find a location for the landfill for seven years and this is the best option.

"Proximity is an issue and I think if we could find a suitable site further away in the last seven years, we would have rather not be in a hearing," Howell said.

The hearing is scheduled to run until Friday afternoon. The municipality's subdivision and development appeal board will have 30 days to release a decision.