Human remains found inside smouldering travel trailer in northern Alberta
Edmonton·New

Autopsy scheduled for Thursday in Edmonton

CBC News ·

Human remains have been found inside a burned travel trailer in a remote pathway in northern Alberta, police say.

Wood Buffalo RCMP and RCMP Major Crimes North are investigating the death in Conklin, a hamlet about 150 kilometres southeast of Fort McMurray.

RCMP originally responded to a call around 1:30 p.m. MT Monday of a travel trailer that had burned down.

When officers arrived, they found the trailer — and what they believed to be human remains inside.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday in Edmonton. 

