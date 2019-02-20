Confirmed case of measles prompts alert for Sherwood Park, Nisku and Edmonton

Alberta Health Services has confirmed that an individual with lab-confirmed measles has been in public settings in Sherwood Park, Nisku and Edmonton this month while infectious.

In a health advisory issued Monday, AHS provided a list of dates and locations that the person with measles was in public places.

The places include a shopping mall, a restaurant, a construction company, a drug store and two hospital emergency departments.

Other people who were in the same places during those dates and times may have been exposed to measles, an extremely contagious disease which is spread easily through the air. There is no treatment for measles but it can be prevented through immunization.

Medical officer of Health Dr. Christopher Sikora will answer questions from reporters at 1 p.m. Monday, AHS said.

These are the dates and exposure locations:

May 9: Sherwood Park Mall, 2020 Sherwood Dr., Sherwood Park; 3 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

May 10: Sherwood Park Mall, 2020 Sherwood Dr., Sherwood Park; 3 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

May 11: Sherwood Park Mall, 2020 Sherwood Dr., Sherwood Park; 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

May 11: Smilie's Village restaurant, 981 Fir Street, Sherwood Park; 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

May 15: Shoppers Drug Mart, #500 2020 Sherwood Dr., Sherwood Park; 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

May 16: Carmacks Construction 701 25 Ave., Nisku; 4 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

May 16: Strathcona County Health Centre emergency department, 2 Brower Drive, Sherwood Park; 8 p.m. until May 17, 5:30 p.m.

May 17: University of Alberta Hospital emergency department, 8440 112th St., Edmonton; 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Individuals who were exposed to measles during this period, May 9 to May 17, are no longer eligible for preventative vaccine as it would not be effective, AHS said.

They are still encouraged to review their immunization history and arrange vaccination if they have not received two doses of MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine.

AHS said anyone with questions should call Health Link at 811 before visiting any healthcare facility or provider.

Individuals who were in the Shoppers Drug Mart on May 15, Carmacks Construction on May 16, the Strathcona County Health Centre emergency department on May 16 and May 17, and the U of A Hospital emergency department on May 17 and who are pregnant, under one year of age, or who have a weakened immune system due to disease or medication are encouraged to contact Health Link at 811 for further assessment.

These individuals may be eligible for prophylactic medication to prevent measles, AHS said.

Symptoms of measles include:

fever of 38.3 C or higher; and

cough, runny nose and/or red eyes; and

a red blotchy rash that appears three to seven days after fever starts, beginning behind the ears and on the face and spreading down the body and then to the arms and legs.

Albertans uncertain of their own or their child's immunization history can call Health Link at 811 to discuss.