Confirmed case of measles prompts alert for Edmonton, St. Albert locations

Alberta Health Services issued a public alert on Thursday about a person with a lab-confirmed case of measles.

In a news release, AHS said the individual was in public areas in both Edmonton and St. Albert "while infectious."

People who were at those locations during specific dates and times may have been exposed to measles, the release said.

The specific times and locations are:

Friday, Jan. 31

Real Canadian Superstore, 101 St Albert Trail, St. Albert, between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Chapters, 445 St. Albert Trail, St. Albert, between 3:15 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Feb. 2:

Italian Bakery's Mercato, 120 Bellerose Drive, St. Albert, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Feb. 3:

Stollery Children's Hospital, emergency department, 8440 112th Street NW, Edmonton, between 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

University of Alberta Hospital, main floor, 8440 112th Street, Edmonton, Alberta, between 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

At the following locations in the hospital:

Gift shop Information desk and the immediate surrounding area Main cafeteria North elevators across from the information desk and entire area surrounding the elevators including the public washrooms East hospital entrance, 112th Street and foyer area including the escalators Main hallway from the 112th Street entrance through to the Stollery and adult emergency rooms Main floor area around the McMullen Gallery

People who may have been exposed between Feb. 2 and Feb. 3 who have never received a measles vaccine, or are pregnant, immune-compromised or under one year of age, are advised to call Health Link.

Those people may be offered post-exposure prophylaxis, AHS said in the release.

People who were exposed before Feb. 1 are no longer eligible for preventative vaccine but are advised to review their immunization history and call Health Link.

Symptoms of measles include a fever of 38.3° C or higher, a cough, runny nose or red eyes, and a red rash that appears three to seven days after fever starts.

Measles is a contagious disease that is "easily spread through the air (by sneezing or coughing) and by direct contact with someone who is infected," according to the AHS website.