Edmonton

South Edmonton condo fire sends 3 people to hospital

CBC News ·
A condo fire sent three people to hospital Monday afternoon. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

A fire at a condo complex in south Edmonton sent three people to hospital Monday afternoon.

The fire at 23rd Avenue and 119th Street started just before 1 p.m.

Three people were taken to hospital with unknown injuries. One person who was trapped in the suite and had to be rescued by firefighters, is in critical condition, said Ed Pitman, District 3 Fire Chief.

The fire started on the main-floor balcony and spread into the suite, but investigators are still looking into the cause, Pitman said.

Edmonton firefighters clean up following a fire at a condo in south Edmonton Monday. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

 

