Edmonton man's experience with brain injury serves as inspiration for new play

Greg Shimizu has been living with a brain injury since June 2012, when he was hit by a van while riding his bike.

He suffered cracked ribs, a torn shoulder and a severe concussion.

Shimizu has no memory of the accident, but seven years later remains deeply affected by it.

"I have never felt like who I was before," Shimizu said in an interview Friday with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

"It's like being hungover. You don't feel yourself, and you can't wait to feel yourself again. I just didn't get to go to the party."

Shimizu and his partner, Twilla Macleod, have taken his experience and turned it into a new play. A Man Draws A Bird takes the mainstage at Backstage Theatre in the Arts Barns until May 11.

Produced thanks to a $25,000 grant from the Westbury Family Fringe Theatre Award, the production draws inspiration from their life as a couple since the accident.

It messes with your sense of identity. - Twilla Macleod

The couple usually performs as a traditional taiko drumming duo Booming Tree, and their live performances on the powerful Japanese percussion instruments are incorporated through each act.

"One of the things we're exploring in the play is how it messes with your sense of identity," Macleod said.

"It's changed the way we've loved as a couple, as artists and approached life in general.

"It's our story of learning about brain injury, how brain injury has affected our lives, what it has given us and also the cost in terms of how we relate to each other."

'Always a cost'

On the day of the accident, Shimizu was riding through the Edmonton legislature grounds, a few blocks from home.

An accomplished athlete, he was training for a world championship triathlon when he was cut off and struck the van broadside.

He was treated in hospital and released that night. Instead of improving, his symptoms became more pronounced.

This is with me every second of every day and people don't see that. -Greg Shimizu

"I was coming down the hill and doing a full stop into a metal wall," Shimizu said. "I slammed my whole body into it. I didn't hit with my helmet. I hit it with my face.

"I used to be a marketing manager, I had a restaurant and bar, I was in the triathlon. We were doing 50 shows a year and I was going full steam ahead with life, doing a million things.

"The accident just totally puts an anchor on you."

Today, he suffers from chronic fatigue, memory loss, insomnia and relentless headaches. He's back to competing and performing but is easily exhausted.

Shimizu hopes the play gives audiences a new understanding of people with brain injuries.

It's a disability that is often hidden and misunderstood.

"It's like being an electric battery but a rechargable one that's been used too many times," he said.

"I can summon all my resources and forge ahead full steam and do our performances and do my triathlon but there is always a cost.

"This is with me every second of every day, and people don't see that."