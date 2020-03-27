Calling all Edmontonians and residents of northern Alberta!

We get it: The COVID-19 pandemic is stressful. Between economic uncertainty and social isolation, these are trying times.

But it's also a perfect opportunity to get to know one another and share how we're all navigating this unfamiliar time together.

While we practise physical distancing, we have an opportunity to connect. We're in this together is an opportunity to amplify positive voices.

Many of us, stuck at home, have hidden talents and big hearts. And we want you to share them with the rest of us!

Can you play an instrument?

Have you trained your dog to do a nifty trick?

How have you recently supported a neighbour?

Have you resorted to unique home schooling tactics or workouts?

Have you turned your kitchen table into an extraordinary makeshift office?

Grab your camera and show us your best photo or video. Please provide a quick explanation of what's happening, who you are and where you live so we can share.

Send your submissions to yourphotos@cbc.ca or tag us on social media using #mycbcyeg.

Let's hang out and get to know one another. Even if it is online.

Two of Alanna Sinclair's favourite people getting to know each other. (Alanna Sinclair)

Janice Holmes snapped this photo of her children sitting by the window waving at their neighbours (Janice Holmes)

Now that she's working from home, Adriana Amelio has discovered her dog scrunches up the floor mad so he's more comfortable for his afternoon snooze. Adriana says she flattened it out once, and he gave her the cold shoulder. (Adriana Elizabeth)

Kerry shares a photo of her three year old learning to use her camera (Kerry PhotoTrain)

Ave Johnson decided to take matters into her own hand and cut her bangs! She says it was something so small, but made her feel refreshed. (Ave Johnson)