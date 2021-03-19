Calling all CBC fans! We miss seeing you in person so much, and while we can't reconnect in real life just yet, we're excited to let you know we're hosting a virtual open house on Friday, April 16.

Register for a one-of-a-kind experience from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. Join us for a day of informative sessions and hang out with your favourite hosts and special guests, all from the comfort of home.

You also have the opportunity to win some amazing CBC-branded prizes.

Register for the sessions you're interested in (or all of them) below!

The deadline to register is Wednesday, April 14 at noon. Here's the schedule:

SESSION 1: Recipe for success, hosted by Judy Aldous | 11 - 11:30 a.m.

Alberta@noon host Judy Aldous chats with Larry Harris and Oyaks Airende , Season 4 contestants on CBC's The Great Canadian Baking Show. Find out how their love of baking is the first ingredient to creating a winning recipe for success.

REGISTER HERE FOR SESSION 1

SESSION 2: Mental health strategies, hosted by Nancy Carlson | 11:30 a.m. - noon

News at 6 host Nancy Carlson talks with psychiatrist and University of Alberta professor Dr. Peter Silverstone and Dr. Stephanie Montesanti, from the U of A's School of Public Health. They'll talk about increasing positivity and the effects of mental health distress.

REGISTER HERE FOR SESSION 2

SESSION 3: Our Edmonton outdoor gems, hosted by Adrienne Lamb | 12 - 12:30 p.m.



Our Edmonton host Adrienne Lamb guides you to more than 40 outdoor gems and surprising green spaces in the capital region, setting you up for success for that next hike, bike, family picnic or picture-perfect selfie.

REGISTER HERE FOR SESSION 3

SESSION 4: How to start a podcast, hosted by Clare Bonnyman | 12:30 - 1 p.m.

CBC Edmonton associate producer Clare Bonnyman shows you how to make your podcast idea a reality, from planning and production to pitching and performance.

REGISTER HERE FOR SESSION 4

SESSION 5 (SCHOOL SESSION): News, journalism, and the ever-changing media landscape, hosted by Ian Hanomansing, Adrienne Arsenault, Sandra Batson and Adrienne Pan | 1 - 1:30 p.m.

The National co-hosts Ian Hanomansing and Adrienne Arsenault join CBC Edmonton hosts Sandra Batson and Adrienne Pan to share their challenges and talk about the fast-changing media world.

This session is targeted to students, and registration is only open to high school and post-secondary classes.

High school classes and post-secondary students in journalism or communications can register at schools@cbc.ca

SESSION 6: Fitness in a pandemic, hosted by Nancy Carlson | 1:30 - 2 p.m.



News at 6 host Nancy Carlson chats with Angela deJong, author of Reality Fitness and owner of Acacia Fitness, who will provide tips on becoming healthier, fitter and happier.

REGISTER HERE FOR SESSION 6

SESSION 7: Meet and greet with Amber Marshall, hosted by Mark Connolly | 2 - 2:30 p.m.

Edmonton AM host Mark Connolly chats with Heartland star Amber Marshall about why she calls Alberta home, what she loves about country life, and what keeps her living in the moment. Heartland, which airs on CBC and CBC Gem, is Canada's longest-running TV drama.

REGISTER HERE FOR SESSION 7

SESSION 8: Q& A with hosts Nancy Carlson, Mark Connolly, and Judy Aldous moderated by Min Dhariwal and Tara McCarthy | 2:30 - 3 p.m.



Hosts Nancy Carlson, Mark Connolly and Judy Aldous answer what you're curious about. Find out more from your favourite hosts. Send your questions to virtualopenhouse@cbc.ca and stay tuned.

REGISTER HERE FOR SESSION 8