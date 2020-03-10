Introducing The Loop: A new CBC Edmonton podcast

CBC Edmonton is launching a new weekly news podcast called The Loop. It's your guide to the ins and outs of Edmonton. Every Friday, host Tara McCarthy takes you behind the stories from the CBC Edmonton newsroom, digging deeper and bringing you closer to your city and community.

Listen to the trailer here

About Tara McCarthy

Tara McCarthy is the host of The Loop: a new weekly podcast by CBC Edmonton. (Krystina Silva/CBC)

Tara McCarthy is the host of CBC Edmonton's The Loop. Born and raised in Ontario, she started her radio career with CBC Radio One in the Yukon, and now calls Alberta home. Her curiosity about wherever she lives and passion for telling stories has helped her feel right at home since moving to Edmonton in 2019 to be the community, traffic and weather reporter on Edmonton AM.



When she's not on the air or recording for The Loop, she's exploring different parts of the city, from fashion to food, concerts and theatre shows, or getting outside in the river valley with her dog. Aside from radio, Tara spent seven years as editor of Air North's inflight magazine, Yukon, North of Ordinary, and won gold at the 2018 International Regional Magazine Association Awards for her profile feature Northern Haute Couture. She is also a jury member for the Polaris Music Prize, Western Canadian Music Awards, FACTOR and a judge for the Alberta Magazine Awards.