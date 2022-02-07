Register now: free virtual media training for Black youth

J-School Noire provides opportunity for Black high school and junior high-school students to learn from top media pros. (Courtesy CABJ)

Registration is now open for the 2022 edition of J-School Noire, a media training and mentorship program offered by the Canadian Association of Black Journalists (CABJ) that in the second consecutive year of the pandemic, will be virtual.

The free, two-day virtual workshop will be held in Western Canada, Feb. 26-27 from noon to 3 p.m. MST. The session offers a unique opportunity for Black high school and junior high school students to learn from top media pros and build their storytelling skills.

Students get behind the anchor desk during J-School Noire Halifax 2020. (Courtesy of CABJ)

Students will learn key media skills, including hands-on shooting, editing, podcasting, writing, interviewing and more. They will also benefit from an Introduction to Journalism course taught by CBC Nova Scotia Information Morning host Portia Clark.

Benefits include mentorship, eligibility for scholarship

Once students have completed the J-School Noire program, the CABJ pairs them with a senior journalist for a full year of mentoring as they begin their journey towards media careers.

Additionally, by completing the J-School Noire program, students are eligible to apply for a $3,000 scholarship sponsored by CBC. Scholarships will be awarded one month following J-School Noire virtual events, and only students who participate may apply.

A group shot from J-School Noire 2020 with Information Morning N.S. host Portia Clark (far right). (Courtesy of CABJ)

Learn more about J-School Noire

Now in its third year, J-School Noire was created to introduce Black youth in grades 7-12 to the field of journalism, with the ultimate goal of encouraging them to apply to journalism programs and eventually pursue careers in the field.

The free, two-day workshop have also been offered in Halifax (Feb.5-6), Ottawa (Feb. 12-13), Greater Toronto Area (Feb. 19-20) and Western Canada (Feb. 26-27).