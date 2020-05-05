Enter our Mother's Day contest!

Mother's Day is coming up quickly, and we're working on a special tribute to moms. We want to see your pictures of — or with — your mom.

Send us a photo of your mother figure for a chance to win a CBC Edmonton culinary gift pack for Mother's Day.

How to enter:

Tune in to Edmonton AM or Radio Active or send a photo of your mom or mother figure to yourphotos@cbc.ca or post a photo on Instagram or Twitter and tag @cbcedmonton with the caption 'CBC Edmonton Mother's Day Contest'

All entries must be received by no later than 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, 2020.

A random draw will take place and winners will be notified via their entry method by noon on Friday, May 8.

One entry per person.

CBC's full terms and conditions can be found here.

This Mother's Day is going to be different from any we have experienced before.

Now more than ever, it's important to reach out to our loved ones and let them know how much we appreciate them.

However, many of our usual favourite pastimes, such as dinners in restaurants and greenhouse adventures, are not available because of COVID-19.

We've rounded up some of our favourite gift ideas and advice to help you celebrate the mother figures in our lives, and make some new memories together.

Focus on her interests and hobbies

Is there something your mom has been talking about trying? Instead of buying a lot of random gifts and toiletries, consider focusing on her current interests.

Here are a few ideas we came up with to get you started.

Gardening can provide sense of serenity

While mom might not be up for a trip to the greenhouse this year, you can still offer to pick up an order of plants and gardening supplies on her behalf, or have them delivered.

Many of Edmonton's garden centres are offering curbside pickup or in-store shopping with a limited number of shoppers. If mom spends a lot of her time indoors, a little grow light will help her to get her plants started, and give mature plants the light they need without a lot of natural light.

Is Mom a cook? Find some special ingredients

Perhaps some freshly ground spices will inspire her creativity. Or, consider making her a cookbook of family favourites and including some of the harder-to-find ingredients.

Make a personalized music playlist

Music is proven to be uplifting and good for our mental health. Make Mom a playlist on CBC Listen, so she will have some good music to listen to throughout the day at home.

Include songs that you know she loves, or ones that remind you of her. If she doesn't have a listening device, they make great gifts, too!

Food from Mom's favourite restaurant

Many of Edmonton's restaurants are offering Mother's Day specials, and most are available for delivery. You may not be able to dine together as a family this year, but that doesn't mean that you can't treat your mom to a delicious and thoughtful meal.

Virtually together

Thanks to modern conferencing apps and software, it's possible to stay connected and spend time together even if you can't be in the same room.

One of the best gifts you can give to your mother is the gift of video conferencing. Does she need a better camera or headset? Now is the perfect time to make sure she is set up right to stay connected.