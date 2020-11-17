Skip to Main Content
Make the Season Kind: In support of Edmonton's Food Bank
Since 1995, CBC Edmonton has raised more than 5 million dollars for Edmonton's Food Bank. While things look a little different this year, we need your help more than ever.
Help us raise $500,000 for Edmonton's Food Bank
CBC Communications
·
Posted: Nov 17, 2020 3:37 PM MT | Last Updated: November 30
