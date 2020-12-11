It's no secret that celebrations and holidays look a lot different this year compared to previous ones. Get-togethers are replaced by video calls and physically distanced hangs.

The CBC Edmonton team usually loves to spend this time of year out in the community, celebrating the holidays and raising money for Edmonton's Food Bank. But, just because we can't do that this year doesn't mean we can't set you up with a little something to accompany your holiday season.

We asked the entire CBC Edmonton team to send us some of their favourite holiday music, and they came through with a great playlist to share with you. Happy Holidays, everyone!

Get the Spotify playlist here.