Indigenous history on Treaty 6 territory in Alberta

Celebrating, remembering and honouring Treaty 6 territory in Alberta (Artwork provided by John Cardinal)

In consultation with Indigenous elders and community members, we have created several maps of the Treaty 6 territory to celebrate and learn more about Indigenous culture and history. Each point on the map is of historic significance and contains a description of the place, with additional resources for further learning. The maps include Treaty 6 in relation to Alberta and Saskatchewan, Treaty 6 in Alberta, Edmonton, Edmonton core, the Wabamun/Lac Ste. Anne area and Maskwacîs.

Did we miss something? Please email edm.communications@cbc.ca and we will review your suggestions.

Special thank you to Jo-Ann and Jerry Saddleback, Terry Lusty, Lewis Cardinal, James Knibb-Lamouche and the Indigenous Knowledge and Wisdom Centre for advising the CBC Edmonton team on this project.

We would also like to thank Norquest College, MacEwan University and Edmonton Public Library.