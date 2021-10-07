Edmonton Votes 2021: Election night special on CBC Listen

It's time to vote!

Edmontonians will choose a new mayor and council on Monday, Oct. 18. CBC Radio One will be there with you when it happens.

Join Mark Connolly, Nancy Carlson and Tahirih Foroozan for a live election night special, on CBC Listen and 93.9 FM, starting at 8 p.m.

From Mill Woods to Castle Downs, Terra Losa to Terwillegar, CBC Edmonton has you covered on everything you need to know for Edmonton Votes 2021.

How to listen: tune in to 93.9 FM and on the CBC Listen app.

If you don't have the CBC Listen app on your smartphone yet: