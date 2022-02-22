Edmonton's Best 'Burb Contest

Do you think you live in Edmonton's best suburb? Tell us which Edmonton suburb you think is the best. Do your neighbours help you clear snow in the winter time? Do you spend time in your community garden in the summer? Does your suburb boast a beautiful park? Does it house the best restaurants in town? Let us know!

Contest entries are welcomed in any language.

How it works:

Follow us on Facebook (@cbcedmonton), Instagram (@cbcedmonton) and Twitter (@mycbcyeg). Read this story. Submit your entry here and tell us why you think your suburb is the best place to live in Edmonton. Here is a City of Edmonton list of suburbs eligible to enter the contest (suburbs around the perimeter of the Anthony Henday ring road outlined in white). Everyone who enters the contest will be entered to win prize #1. Keep an eye on our socials and tune into Edmonton AM (CBC Radio One, 93.9 FM) show on March 7 for the semi-finalist announcement and enter your votes on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter! The winning suburb after voting closes will win a food truck for the entire neighbourhood to enjoy.

The prize pack for one lucky individual includes:

1 x spring yard clean-up package

1 x CBC Edmonton canvas tote bag

2 x CBC Gem's Run the Burbs sweatshirt

2 x CBC Gem's Run the Burbs tote bag

1 x CBC Gem t-shirt

1 x CBC Edmonton camper mug

1 x CBC Edmonton notebook

1 x CBC Edmonton water bottle + matching reusable straw

1 x CBC Edmonton apron

1 x CBC Gem dog leash

1 x CBC Edmonton frisbee

1 x CBC handheld fan

4 x veggie and flower seed packs

The grand prize for the winning 'burb:

One food truck experience for you and your neighbours to enjoy! A (socially-distanced) block party, anyone?

Good luck and may the best 'burb win!

Sa palagay mo ba ay nakatira ka sa pinakamagandang paligid-bayan [suburb] ng Edmonton? Sabihin sa amin kung aling paligid-bayan ng Edmonton sa tingin mo ang pinakamahusay. Tinutulungan ka ba ng iyong mga kapitbahay na maglinis ng niyebe sa panahon ng taglamig? Gumugugol ka ba ng oras sa hardin ng iyong komunidad sa tag-araw? Ipinagmamalaki ba ng iyong paligid-bayan ang isang magandang liwasan? Ito ba ay mayroong pinakamahusay na mga restawran sa bayan? Ipaalam sa amin!

Ang mga tugon ay tinatanggap sa anumang wika.

Paano ito gumagana:

Sundan kami sa Facebook (@cbcedmonton), Instagram (@cbcedmonton) at Twitter (@mycbcyeg). Anong kalsada ang itinatampok ng Edmonton AM sa kwentong ito? Ipasa ang iyong pagsali dito at sabihin sa amin kung bakit sa tingin mo ang iyong paligid-bayan ay ang pinakamagandang lugar na tirahan sa Edmonton. Narito ang isang City of Edmonton listahan ng mga paligid-bayan na karapat-dapat na sumali sa paligsahan (ipinapakita sa puti). Ang lahat ng sasali sa paligsahan ay isasali para manalo ng premyo #1. Abangan ang aming social media sa Marso 7 para sa semi-finalist na anunsyo at bumoto! Ang nanalong paligid-bayan pagkatapos magsara ng botohan ay mananalo ng isang food truck para tamasahin ng buong kapitbahayan.

Mayroong dalawang mga premyo na mapapanalunan:

Premyo #1: Isang pakete sa pagpapanatili ng bakuran (O isang bagay na may katumbas na halaga) at isang swag na pakete na naglalaman ng isang premium na pagmimiyembro ng CBC Gem sa loob ng isang taon, mga sweatshirt + mga tote bag sa kagandahang-loob ng pinakabagong palabas ng CBC Gem, Run the Burbs, isang CBC swag at ang iyong mga paboritong meryenda upang maaliw habang nanonood ng Run the 'Burbs. Ang premyong ito ay magagamit para sa sinumang nagsumite ng isang entry sa paligsahan.

Premyo #2: Isang food truck para sa nanalong paligid-bayan upang matamasa kapag mas mainit ang panahon! Isang (panlipunang pagdistansya) na blokeng salu-salo, kahit sino?

Good luck!

ਕੀ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਸੋਚਦੇ ਹੋ ਕਿ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਐਡਮੰਟਨ ਦੇ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਵਧੀਆ ਉਪਨਗਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਰਹਿੰਦੇ ਹੋ? ਸਾਨੂੰ ਦੱਸੋ ਕਿ ਕਿਹੜਾ ਐਡਮੰਟਨ ਉਪਨਗਰ ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਵਧੀਆ ਲੱਗਦਾ ਹੈ। ਕੀ ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਗੁਆਂਢੀ ਸਰਦੀਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਬਰਫ਼ ਸਾਫ਼ ਕਰਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤੁਹਾਡੀ ਮਦਦ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ? ਕੀ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਗਰਮੀਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਆਪਣੇ ਕਮਿਊਨਿਟੀ ਗਾਰਡਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਮਾਂ ਬਿਤਾਉਂਦੇ ਹੋ? ਕੀ ਤੁਹਾਡਾ ਉਪਨਗਰ ਇੱਕ ਸੁੰਦਰ ਪਾਰਕ ਦਾ ਮਾਣ ਕਰਦਾ ਹੈ? ਕੀ ਇਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ਹਿਰ ਦੇ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਵਧੀਆ ਰੈਸਟੋਰੈਂਟ ਹਨ? ਸਾਨੂੰ ਦੱਸੋ।

ਕਿਸੇ ਵੀ ਭਾਸ਼ਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਜਵਾਬਾਂ ਦਾ ਸੁਆਗਤ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ।

ਇਹ ਕਿਵੇਂ ਕੰਮ ਕਰਦਾ ਹੈ:

ਜਿੱਤਣ ਲਈ ਦੋ ਇਨਾਮ ਹਨ:

ਇਨਾਮ #1: ਇੱਕ ਯਾਰਡ ਮੇਨਟੇਨੈਂਸ ਪੈਕੇਜ (ਜਾਂ ਸਮਾਨ ਮੁੱਲ ਦੀ ਕੋਈ ਚੀਜ਼) ਅਤੇ ਇੱਕ ਸਵੈਗ ਪੈਕ ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਸਾਲ ਲਈ ਪ੍ਰੀਮੀਅਮ CBC ਜੈੱਮ ਮੈਂਬਰਸ਼ਿਪ ਹੈ, CBC ਜੈੱਮ ਦੇ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਨਵੇਂ ਸ਼ੋਅ ਵਲੋਂ ਸਵੈਟਸ਼ਰਟਾਂ + ਟੋਟ ਬੈਗ, Run the Burbs, CBC ਤੋਂ ਇਨਾਮ ਜਿੱਤੋ ਅਤੇ ਤੁਹਾਡੇ Run the Burbs ਨੂੰ ਦੇਖਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਆਰਾਮਦਾਇਕ ਹੋਣ ਲਈ ਮਨਪਸੰਦ ਸਨੈਕਸ। ਇਹ ਇਨਾਮ ਹਰ ਉਸ ਵਿਅਕਤੀ ਲਈ ਉਪਲਬਧ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ ਜਿਸਨੇ ਮੁਕਾਬਲੇ ਦੀ ਐਂਟਰੀ ਸਬਮਿਟ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ।

ਇਨਾਮ #2: ਜਦੋਂ ਮੌਸਮ ਗਰਮ ਹੋ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ ਤਾਂ ਆਨੰਦ ਲੈਣ ਲਈ ਜੇਤੂ ਉਪਨਗਰ ਲਈ ਇੱਕ ਫ਼ੂਡ ਟਰੱਕ! ਇੱਕ (ਸਮਾਜਿਕ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਦੂਰੀ ਵਾਲੀ) ਬਲਾਕ ਪਾਰਟੀ, ਕੋਈ ਵੀ?

ਖੁਸ਼ਕਿਸਮਤੀ!

您是否认为自己住在埃德蒙顿最好的郊区？请告诉我们您认为埃德蒙顿哪一个郊区最好。您的邻居是否会在冬天帮忙清扫积雪？您是否喜欢在社区花园里享受夏日光景？您的郊区有没有让人流连忘返的公园或是让人垂涎三尺的美味佳肴？欢迎与我们分享！

欢迎以任何语言作出回应。

参赛方法：

祝你好运！

For a full list of contest rules visit the contest rules page click here.

The contest is scheduled to run Feb 22 - Mar 6, 2022. We will award up to 2 prizes valued at $300 and $1000 respectively. Everyone who enters the contest on Google Forms will be entered to win the individual prize. The grand prize winner will be announced on Friday, Mar 18 at 8:00 a.m. MST during the Edmonton AM show. Please note that this contest is only open to residents of the city of Edmonton.