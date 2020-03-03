Join us March 14 for tours and fun for the whole family

Have you ever wondered what it's like to go behind-the-scenes of a newsroom and see how the news is made every day? Well, this is your chance! We're hosting an open house on Saturday, March 14, and we want you to join us!

We're throwing our doors open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with fun for the whole family. Our open house is part of the Downtown Business Association's Arts District Open House. Your weekend plans can include touring CBC Edmonton and paying a visit to our neighbours in the arts district.

Our friends at Edmonton City Centre Mall are offering free parking in the City Centre East parkade from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This parking is offered on a first come, first served basis.

CBC Edmonton open house happenings

Meet and greet with Amber Marshall, host of CBC's Heartland. Scroll down to see information on how to meet Amber.

Meet Vassy Kapelos, host of Power and Politics, on CBC News Network.

Vassy Kapelos (CBC)

Tour our radio and TV studios.

Our hosts will be on hand to answer your questions and tell you all about what it's like behind-the-scenes.

Learn how we shoot and edit the news.

Adrienne Lamb, host of Our Edmonton, will walk you through the history of CBC Edmonton. She'll show you how sound and picture has changed over the past 75 years.

Meet our radio columnists.

We'll also have entertainment, CBC swag and more.

Details on the meet and greet with Amber Marshall:

120 wristbands will be issued with guarantee times to meet Amber Marshall (11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.)

Each wristband will guarantee a photo with Amber Marshall

Amber will not be doing any autographs at the open house

A dedicated line for the meet-and-greet-wristbands will officially start at 9 a.m. CBC Edmonton is located inside the Edmonton City Centre Mall, and official mall hours are from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

CBC Edmonton is located inside the Edmonton City Centre Mall, and official mall hours are from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. If you are considering booking a flight to attend this event, we strongly recommend you look into travel insurance and advisory.

Please note that certain precautionary measures are being put in place in response to the evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) situation that may limit visitor access.

Amber Marshall, star of CBC's Heartland, will join us at our open house on Saturday, March 14. (Amber Marshall)

We hope to see you there!

Who: You, your kids, friends and family.

What: CBC Edmonton Open House 2020

Where: CBC Edmonton, 10062 102 Ave NW (Edmonton City Centre Mall)

When: Saturday, March 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.