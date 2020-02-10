CBC Edmonton is headed to Clareview for a week-long pop-up

We're setting up shop in Clareview, one of the most established communities in northeast Edmonton, for a one-week pop-up — and we want to hear your stories.

CBC Edmonton is opening a mini newsroom at the Clareview rec centre for the week of Feb. 24-29. We'll have staff on site to meet you and hear your stories.

Whether you're a long-time resident or new to the community, we want to hear what you have to say about life in Clareview.

Time and place

Location: The Clareview Community Recreation Centre is at 3804 139th Ave.

(David Bajer/CBC)

Opening hours:

Monday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday: 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Special programming

Monday:

6:45 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. — Join Tara McCarthy and Min Dhariwal for public skating at Arena A, an Olympic-sized ice surface in the Clareview rec centre.

Noon to 1 p.m. — Shallow water aquafit with Nancy Carlson.

7 p.m. to 8 p.m. — Andrea Huncar joins a Hatha yoga class in the rec centre's multipurpose room 2.

Wednesday

10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. — Family storytime with Mark Connolly, in the Clareview library.

12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. — Join us for a Facebook live with the CBC's Anna Maria Tremonti. Ask Anna Maria anything, in person or on CBC Edmonton's Facebook page.

Thursday

​​​​​​5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. — Edmonton AM live on location. Join Mark Connolly and Tara McCarthy for a live broadcast from the Clareview rec centre.

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. — Radio Active live on location, with Adrienne Pan and Rod Kurtz.

3:30 - 4:30 p.m. — public skating with Mark Connolly, Adrienne Lamb and Zahra Premji.

7 - 8 p.m. — Adrienne Pan hosts Canada Reads at the Clareview book club.

Friday and Saturday