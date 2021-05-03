CBC Gem offers new titles for May



CBC Gem has a full lineup of new titles, documentaries, series, dramas and original specials to watch throughout May.

See special collections this month inspired by Asian Heritage Month, the Royal family and the Juno Awards.

They have been added to CBC Gem's more than 6,500 hours of live and on-demand Canadian programming and a curated selection of acclaimed, best-in-class content from around the world, including more than 800 documentaries, 400 hours of ad-free content for kids and tweens, and a collection of over 130 Canadian feature films.

Here's what's new this month:

Asian Heritage Collection



In the documentary Lost & Found, the unlikeliest of friendships are forged on opposite sides of the world, in the wake of a massive natural disaster in Japan. (CBC Gem) BAD RAP (Documentary)

Now streaming

From filmmaker Salima Koroma (Dreamland: The Rise and Fall of Black Wall Street, That's Amazing) and starring Awkwafina (The Farewell, Crazy Rich Asians), BAD RAP documents four Asian-American rappers who run into tough obstacles as they try to make it big in hip-hop, a genre rooted in Black culture.



The Donut King tells the story of Ted Ngoy, a Cambodian refugee who arrived in Los Angeles in 1975 and changed everything we know about America’s favorite pastry, the donut. (CBC Gem) LOST & FOUND (Documentary)

Now streaming

MATANGI / MAYA / M.I.A. (Documentary)

Now streaming

Drawn from a cache of personal video recordings from the past 22 years, director Steve Loveridge's Sundance award-winning MATANGI/MAYA/M.I.A. is a startlingly personal profile of the critically acclaimed artist, chronicling her remarkable journey from refugee immigrant to pop star. She began as Matangi. Daughter of the founder of Sri Lanka's armed Tamil resistance, she hid from the government in the face of a vicious and bloody civil war. When her family fled to the UK, she became Maya, a precocious and creative immigrant teenager in London. Finally, the world met her as M.I.A. when she emerged on the global stage, having created a mashup, cut-and-paste identity that pulled from every corner of her journey along the way; a sonic sketchbook that blended Tamil politics, art school punk, hip-hop beats and the unwavering, ultra-confident voice of a burgeoning multicultural youth.

INDIAN SPACE DREAMS (Documentary)

Now streaming

From filmmaker Sue Sudbury (Hunger by the Sea, Village Tales), INDIAN SPACE DREAMS is a multi-award-winning documentary that grants extraordinary insight into contemporary India, as it follows space scientists in Mumbai that prepare to launch the country's first astronomical satellite on a fraction of NASA's budget.

The Dog House is a new fixed rig series set inside Wood Green, the Animal Charity, where staff are committed to matching their homeless dogs with hopeful dog owners. Eight episodes capture the highs and lows of the human-dog dating experience. (CBC Gem) THE DONUT KING (Documentary)

Now streaming

From filmmaker Alice Gu (Epiphany, And Two If by Sea: The Hobgood Brothers), THE DONUT KING documents the rise and fall of a Cambodian refugee who escaped genocide and overcame poverty to build a life for himself—by baking America's favorite pastry and building an unlikely empire of donut shops.

PALISA ANDERSON'S WATER HEART FOOD (Lifestyle)

Now streaming

Respected cook, farmer, writer, entrepreneur, mother and member of a family business to a beloved restaurant chain, Chat Thai, Palisa Anderson is many things to many people. But ask her what connects her heart to it all, and she will simply reply "real, good food". From her farm in Byron Bay and its neighbouring salty enclaves, to the big smoke of Sydney and some of the city's best chefs, restaurants and out of town destinations, PALISA ANDERSON'S WATER HEART FOOD sees Palisa share a very intimate exchange with some of her favourite food industry icons and rising stars, exploring where their passion comes from and sharing food stories to discover we have more in common than we think.

New International Series

IN MY SKIN (Comedy)

Begins streaming Friday, May 7

IN MY SKIN is a coming-of-age story of 16-year-old Bethan (Gabrielle Creevy, 15 Days), as she deals with the comical but painfully real anxieties and insecurities of teenage life, along with the stark reality of a home life that is far removed from what she projects to her friends. Set in Cardiff, it shows Bethan dealing with a troubled life at home that sees her bipolar mother Katrina sectioned by the crisis team at a psychiatric hospital. Her alcoholic father displays a lack of compassion to the situation, and Bethan fights hard to hide the truth of the life she really leads from her best friends, Travis (James Wilbraham, Ordinary Lies) and Lydia (Poppy Lee Friar, My Cousin Rachel), and her teachers.

Set in Germany's high powered financial sector, a brilliant young analyst navigates her own ambition through a maze of corruption, greed and white collar crime in Bad Banks. (CBC Gem)

Begins streaming Friday, May 7 (Originally scheduled to premiere in April 2021)

British smash-hit THE DOG HOUSE is back at Wood Green, The Animals Charity. With the demand for dogs in the UK sharply rising by 650% over the last year, the team are match-making abandoned dogs with even more hopeful new owners. For some, it's love at first sight. For others, love can take a little longer to bloom. THE DOG HOUSE - Season 2 (Documentary)British smash-hit THE DOG HOUSE is back at Wood Green, The Animals Charity. With the demand for dogs in the UK sharply rising by 650% over the last year, the team are match-making abandoned dogs with even more hopeful new owners. For some, it's love at first sight. For others, love can take a little longer to bloom.

Catch Season 1 of The Dog House anytime on CBC Gem.



The hugely successful series, Call the Midwife, starring Jenny Agutter, Pam Ferris, Helen George and Linda Bassett returns with more touching and compelling stories from the nurses and nuns of Nonnatus House. (CBC Gem) BAD BANKS Season 2 (Drama)

Begins streaming Friday, May 14

Ambitious Jana (Paula Beer) is confronted with the unscrupulous machinations of the world of finance. Her working life is determined by egotism, the pressure to succeed and machismo. She soon has to decide how far she is prepared to go for her career. Winner of six 2018 German Television Academy Awards, including Best Leading Actor for Barry Atsma and Best Supporting Actress for Désirée Nosbusch. Drama)Ambitious Jana (Paula Beer) is confronted with the unscrupulous machinations of the world of finance. Her working life is determined by egotism, the pressure to succeed and machismo. She soon has to decide how far she is prepared to go for her career. Winner of six 2018 German Television Academy Awards, including Best Leading Actorfor Barry Atsma andBest Supporting Actress for Désirée Nosbusch.

Watch Season 1 of Bad Banks now on CBC Gem.



DNA (Drama)

Begins streaming Friday, May 21

Rolf Larsen (Anders W. Berthelsen, Italian For Beginners), a respected detective on the Copenhagen police force, investigates the case of a missing child. Then, his life is brutally upended when his own baby daughter goes missing. Five years after the disappearance, a new lead emerges when a serious flaw is uncovered in the Danish police's DNA database. Realising that his daughter may still be alive, Rolf tries to find out what really happened to her by investigating a parallel case linked to an international child trafficking ring.

Blackstone is a compelling and authentic drama that explores the complex dynamics of family, power, and politics on a First Nation reserve. (CBC Gem) CALL THE MIDWIFE - Season 6 (Drama)

Begins streaming Friday, May 21

It is now 1962, and the Nonnatus House team is as committed to caring for the people of Poplar as always. However, the social revolution in the outside world is mirrored by change and challenge much closer to home. As they strive to help mothers and families cope with the demands of childbearing, disability, disease and social prejudice, the medics must fight battles of their own. (Drama)It is now 1962, and the Nonnatus House team is as committed to caring for the people of Poplar as always. However, the social revolution in the outside world is mirrored by change and challenge much closer to home. As they strive to help mothers and families cope with the demands of childbearing, disability, disease and social prejudice, the medics must fight battles of their own.

Seasons 1-5 of Call the Midwife are available to stream on-demand now, on CBC Gem.



TWENTIES (Comedy)

Begins streaming Friday, May 21

From creator Lena Waithe, follow the adventures of Hattie (Jonica T. Gibbs, Good Trouble), a queer and aspiring screenwriter and her two straight best friends Marie (Christina Elmore, Insecure) and Nia (Gabrielle Graham, The Expanse) as they pursue their dreams in LA. While they live separate lives, they lean on each other for guidance as they navigate their twenties. Nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series at the 2021 GLAAD Media Awards.

Canadian Dramas

As Will & Kate celebrate their 10th anniversary, a look at the inside story of their star-studded wedding which captivated the world. (CBC Gem) BLACKSTONE - Season 3 (Drama)

Begins streaming Friday, May 14

Season 3 of BLACKSTONE continues the raw, uncompromising look at the lives and relationships of the community of Blackstone First Nation. Consumed by his demons, Andy (Eric Schweig, The Last of the Moheicans) drifts from his family and duties as Chief. Leona (Carmen Moore, Rustic Oracle) and Gail (Michelle Thrush, Pathfinder) work hard at creating a nurturing environment for Wendy (Miika Bryce Whiskeyjack, Monkey Beach) but their resolve is put to the test when Wendy's aunt Sarah (Cheri Maracle, Tkaronto) returns. Victor (Nathaniel Arcand, Pathfinder) pushes forward a housing manufacturing deal with a neighboring reserve, while vying for leadership of Blackstone. The series tackles universal themes of domestic violence, criminal justice, child and family welfare, the devastating consequences of addiction, and the long process of healing and reconciliation that comes from the human desire to love, persevere and find hope.



Watch the first two seasons of Blackstone on CBC Gem before the Season 3 premiere.

The Royals Collection



Now Streaming

As Will & Kate celebrate their 10th anniversary, this documentary offers a look at the inside story of their star-studded wedding which captivated the world. Featuring exclusive interviews with family members including Kate's uncle Gary Goldsmith, close friends and the creatives who made it happen—the royal dressmaker Daniella Helayel, cakemaker Fiona Cairns, Royal Protection Officer Graham Craker, photographer Hugo Burnand, and more—this intimate documentary allows viewers to relive all the ritual and pageantry when all eyes were on the couple.

THE DAY WILL AND KATE GOT MARRIED (Documentary)As Will & Kate celebrate their 10th anniversary, this documentary offers a look at the inside story of their star-studded wedding which captivated the world. Featuring exclusive interviews with family members including Kate's uncle Gary Goldsmith, close friends and the creatives who made it happen—the royal dressmaker Daniella Helayel, cakemaker Fiona Cairns, Royal Protection Officer Graham Craker, photographer Hugo Burnand, and more—this intimate documentary allows viewers to relive all the ritual and pageantry when all eyes were on the couple.

THE ROYALS REVEALED (Documentary)

Begins streaming Friday, May 7

THE ROYALS REVEALED takes viewers on a journey through all facets of Royal life past and present, in all its grandeur, splendour and controversy. The series explores the British Royal Family with the help of body language experts and psychologists. Topics covered include 'Harry and Edward: Princes in Exile,' 'Secrets of the Royal Childhood,' and 'The Secrets of the Royal Inner Circle.'

MEGHAN + HARRY: THE NEW REVELATIONS (Documentary)

Begins streaming Friday, May 7

A look at the events that led to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepping back from the royal family, with the couple growing frustrated with a pecking order that left them overshadowed by others. This documentary delves into new claims and explores the speculation contained in recent books about the royals, testing their credibility and voracity and trying to unravel what actually happened.

Juno Awards-Inspired Music Specials

A collection of JUNO Awards-related series in advance of the 50th anniversary of the JUNO Awards, broadcasting nationwide Sunday, June 6 on CBC and CBC Gem.



VISUALIZED (CBC Music original)

Begins streaming Friday, May 7

Canadian musicians and directors tell the stories behind their JUNO Award-winning music videos. Subjects include iskwē, The Halluci Nation (formerly A Tribe Called Red), Edwin and Said the Whale.

CBC MUSIC PRESENTS: MY JUNOS MOMENT (CBC Music original)

Begins streaming May 21. Individual excerpts from the special are released Fridays

The biggest Canadian artists relive their iconic JUNO moments. Alessia Cara takes on hosting duties and some of Canada's top music experts help define these special moments in Junos history.

CBC MUSIC PRESENTS: IF THESE WALLS COULD TALK (CBC Music original)

Begins streaming Friday, May 21

A one-hour special taking you inside Canada's iconic music venues and hidden gems. Top Canadian musicians share stories of their historic nights at some of the country's best concert halls.

CBC MUSIC PRESENTS: THE INTRO (CBC Music original)

Begins streaming Friday, May 21

Hosted by Saroja Coelho, this special JUNOS edition of The Intro showcases rising artists from across the country through interviews and live performances.

Musical Documentaries

ALICIA KEYS LIVE IN L.A.

Begins streaming Friday, May 14

Alicia Keys takes the stage at the sumptuous Ace Hotel Theatre in downtown Los Angeles for an unforgettable evening of music and storytelling. Having sold over 50 million albums and scooped 15 Grammy Awards, she has blended soul, gospel, R&B and hip-hop, and, on her remarkable Empire State of Mind, immortalised the glamour, wonder and pizzazz of New York. If you're new to Alicia's phenomenal talent, this intimate personal showcase is the perfect introduction. And if you've already been bewitched, this is a very special celebration of her music, with a dazzling array of greatest hits, and tracks from her seventh studio album Alicia.

KEYBOARD FANTASIES: THE BEVERLY GLENN-COPELAND STORY

Begins streaming Friday, May 21

Emerging from years in isolation to an enraptured crowd, a time-travelling, transgender musical genius finally finds his place in the world. Winner of the Audience Award for Best Mid-Length Documentary at Hot Docs 2020 and Best Documentary at NewFest 2020: New York's LGBT Film Festival.