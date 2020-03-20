Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, CBC Edmonton is changing the focus of What's Up YEG to provide you up-to-date information and news.



We want to ensure all Edmontonians have the latest access to trusted information. We will also begin sending out this newsletter more frequently, so look for it in your inbox every Monday, Wednesday and Friday for now.



If you have any questions, or feedback, please email us at whatsupyeg@cbc.ca.