CBC Edmonton podcasts you need to download right now

The Loop

The Loop is your guide to the ins and outs of Edmonton. Each week, Tara McCarthy takes you behind the stories from the CBC Edmonton newsroom, to dig deeper and bring you closer to your city and community.

Slumtown

A battle is brewing in Edmonton's inner city. Neighbours are terrified. Fights, overdoses and crime spill out from problem houses, many owned by a small group of people connected by one notorious landlord. Elizabeth Hames investigates.

