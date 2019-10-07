Canada Votes 2019: Join us at our election watch party

It's Monday evening of the federal election and you've cast your vote; now what? Join us at Urban Tavern on Jasper Avenue and watch the results roll in. We're hosting an election watch party complete with comedy, music and your CBC Edmonton hosts.

Election Watch Party: Monday, Oct. 21st from 6 - 9 p.m.

Mark Connolly and Ellie Heath (from Edmonton's Girl Brain) are your hosts for the evening. Sharpen your trivia skills and come prepared to answer some election-themed trivia questions in exchange for some awesome CBC Edmonton prizes.

The evening's special programming also includes Radio Active's At Issue panel, live music by Lindsay Walker, and members from Edmonton's NextGen.

This is a free event!

Can't make it in person? Here's how you can listen/watch live:

Join Nancy Carlson on cbc.ca/edmonton, or CBC Edmonton's Facebook page as she comes to you live from Urban Tavern from 7:30 - 8 p.m.

Listen to Adrienne Pan as she broadcasts live from Urban Tavern and provides local updates on Radio One (93.9 FM) and the CBC Listen app.